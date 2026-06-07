A Stanley Cup Final built on weirdness hit new heights in Game 3

LAS VEGAS — In a series that has had more than its fair share of ups and downs, twists and turns, highs and lows, Saturday’s Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final may take first prize when it comes to weirdness.



How’s that you say?

Let’s start with the way the game finished. Shea Theodore’s shot hitting the T-Mobile Arena end boards, caroming straight out and hitting Jordan Martinook en route to going past Brandon Bussi 5:38 into the second overtime and giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. I guess Bussi didn’t get the memo about the Fortress’ lively end boards.

What else was weird you ask?

How about Mitch Marner’s natural hat trick in the second period over a 6:10 span, the fastest recorded hatty in Stanley Cup Final history. Or that Marner should’ve had four but he failed to convert a penalty shot while the Knights were shorthanded, which, as it turned out, was an important moment given what transpired later in the third period.

Or the fact Brayden McNabb played nearly 36 minutes less than 48 hours after getting his face mashed by a puck in the first period of Game 2 at Lenovo Center.

Throw in the Knights had two goals disallowed that would’ve given them an even larger cushion had they stood.

Then there were the Hurricanes, who scored three times on three straight shots in 39 seconds to get back in it. They would tie it with 1:42 left on a 6-on-4 setup as Theodore was sitting in the penalty box for delay of game.

This is what we’re dealing with in this Final. No lead is safe. No one gets to feel comfortable. And I won’t even mention the betting side of things where one minute you’re counting your money, the next next you’re throwing your phone up against the wall in disgust.

“Even during the regular season, the game’s changed so much,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said of the chaos that has ensued during the first three games of this series, which Vegas now leads 2-1. “No lead is safe. There’s many different type of mistakes made. So many great plays. You just never know where it’s going to go.

“I’ve experienced a lot of games in the playoffs. I’ve never experienced anything like this. We did nothing wrong in the second period and it seemed like we did nothing right in the third period. I don’t know why it happens.”

Tortorella said his team’s ability to regain its composure after the Carolina goal blitz in the third period was a key. And when overtime started, the Knights were ready.

“They just needed to settle, take a deep breath,” Tortorella said. “We knew we blew a four-goal lead. With momentum, you try to keep it when you have it and when you lose it, you try to get it back.”

Marner had a ton of momentum during his second-period outburst. It started with an assist on Tomas Hertl’s power play goal after Vegas had two apparent goals taken off the board — one for offsides and the other for goaltender interference — two calls incidentally, which Tortorella said were right.

Then Marner began his hat trick quest. It started with good fortune as his centering pass went off Sean Walker and past Frederik Andersen to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.

The second goal was off a great feed from McNabb and he tucked the puck behind Anderson to make it 3-0. The third goal came off a blistering slap shot from the top of the right circle that whizzed by Andersen as the Knights led 4-0. Marner now has 10 goals and 28 points and leads the NHL in playoff scoring.

As for the missed penalty shot, Marner said: “I was pretty exhausted to be honest. I liked my move. Just didn’t finish.”

McNabb’s availability Saturday was uncertain right up to pregame warmups. But once he stepped on the ice wearing the protective cage on his helmet, it certainly inspired the Knights.

“It’s gotta be near the top,” Theodore said of the thrill of seeing his blue line partner play after sustaining the injury in Game 2. “To be able to come in and play, I thought he played unbelievable given the circumstances. He’s so impressive out there.”

Andersen would give way to Bussi to start the third and it wasn’t until Theodore’s bank shot caromed off Martinook and in were the Knights able to solve the backup netminder.

“I think you throw it at the net and hope to get a bounce,” Theodore said of his game-winning play which McNabb assisted on. “Luckily we got one.”

That the Knights didn’t completely fall apart is a credit to their experience and ability to not completely unravel.

“A crazy game,” Marner said. “Obviously it’s not how you envision winning but proud of the way the group stayed in it and responded.”

Theodore said: “At the end of the day, we’re a resilient group. I don’t know how many comebacks we’ve had this year. But we stay calm. We stay collective. I liked the way we reset going into overtime and then the second overtime.”

Lucky indeed. And now Carolina looks to reset in the aftermath of a crushing defeat after gallantly staging one of the great comebacks in Stanley Cup Final history.

“That was a weird game,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said in the understatement of the year. “I knew we were going to get back in the game. Our guys don’t quit. It was just a tough break (for Bussi). He was playing great.”

Brind’Amour admitted this series with its emotional peaks and valleys takes a toll on a team’s collective psyche.

“We gotta regroup (for Tuesday’s Game 4),” he said. “It’s been high-stress games. There’s been a lot going on. It was a tough way to lose a game. But it’s 2-1. You just have to bounce back and I’m sure we will.”

That might be easier said than done. Both teams have shown the ability to find a way to rally so far and if the Canes can win Tuesday and even the series, they’ll get home-ice advantage back in what will become a best-of-three affair.

But regardless of who you root for in this series, don’t get too comfortable. We’ve seen how weird things can quickly get.