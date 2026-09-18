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NHL · 1 day ago

DAZN becomes exclusive streaming home for local LA Kings games beginning this season

The Sporting Tribune, author

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — LA Kings fans will have a new streaming destination for local games this season, with DAZN announcing Friday that it will become the team’s exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home beginning with the 2026-27 NHL season.

The partnership with Angels Broadcast Television will provide live and on-demand access to locally broadcast Kings regular-season games and first-round Stanley Cup playoff coverage within the team’s local television territory, which includes Southern California and Hawaii. Nationally exclusive games will not be included.

Subscriptions are available now, with monthly plans starting at $19.99 and season packages starting at $129.99. Fans will be able to watch without a traditional television subscription through connected TVs, mobile devices, tablets and web browsers, with ABTV’s pregame and postgame shows and original programming also included.

“We are excited to be partnered with ABTV and DAZN to give Kings fans multiple ways to watch and enjoy Kings hockey this season,” Kings President Luc Robitaille said. “Whether you're tuning in on cable or streaming with DAZN, our fans will have more access than ever to follow this team all year long.”

ABTV will remain the Kings’ local television home through participating cable and satellite providers. Where supported, viewers whose cable packages include ABTV may also be able to watch Kings games through the DAZN app using their television provider credentials.

The four subscription options offer different levels of access and viewing features. The standard Season Pass costs $129.99 per season, while the standard Monthly Pass costs $19.99 per month. Both include two streams in one location and downloads.

The Season Pass Ultimate costs $149.99 per season, and the Monthly Pass Ultimate costs $24.99 per month. Both offer five streams in two locations, multiview, downloads, alternate angles and feeds, a one-time 10% discount at the Team LA Store and two free tickets to select games.

“DAZN has a modern distribution model that gives fans direct access to the teams they follow, and our partnership with Angels Broadcast Television to be the new exclusive streaming home of the LA Kings, reflects that approach,” DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said. “We are delivering a viewing experience that gives fans more control, more access, and more ways to stay connected to LA Kings hockey throughout the season.”

ABTV President Molly Jolly said the station’s commitment to Kings coverage will continue under its new name, with the DAZN agreement expanding the ways viewers can follow the team.

“We are incredibly proud to continue serving as the local TV home of Kings Hockey,” Jolly said. “While the station may have a new name, our commitment to Kings fans remains the same: delivering the same high-quality coverage they have come to expect from a Kings broadcast.”

Subscription information is available at DAZN.com/Kings. Game-by-game broadcast details and additional viewing options are available at LAKings.com/Watch.

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Sep 20 4:05 PM
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