Flyers’ Trevor Zegras welcomed back in Anaheim return

It wasn’t the first time he skated around Honda Center clad in orange and black, but Wednesday was the first time Trevor Zegras skated as the opposition in Anaheim.

Zegras was drafted ninth overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2019 and after five highlight-reel seasons in Anaheim, the 24-year-old was traded to Philadelphia for Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

“It was definitely a little weird flying in yesterday,” Zegras told the media on Tuesday. “It’s definitely good to be back. I was here for quite some time. A lot of love for this area and the people that live here. They were always so good to me. Made it a lot of fun to come to work and play for the Ducks.”

Zegras played 268 games in a Ducks sweater with 67 goals and 119 assists for 186 points. Those totals were punctuated by headline-grabbing lacrosse style “Michigan” goals–and alley-oop assists–that gave fans plenty to dream about the future of the Anaheim organization during some of its darkest days.

“They were so good to me,” Zegras said. “Like, so good to me. Gave me so much confidence. They made it so fun to play in front of them at the Honda Center. They did such a good job bringing the energy for the team. It’ll definitely be good to see them for sure."

Trevor Zegras welcomed back by Honda Center crowd with just a small sample of his highlights in a Ducks uniform. Zegras touches his heart and thanks the crowd, while the music fades in from the last goal song he had in Anaheim: “Love Me Sexy” by Will Ferrell 😂 #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/j68hLjyKcU — Zach Cavanagh (@ZachCav) March 19, 2026

However, Zegras struggled in Anaheim’s last two seasons following a dragged-on contract dispute through nearly all of the 2023 preseason. What followed was a pair of injury-plagued campaigns where Zegras’ overall game was harped on by then-coach Greg Cronin.

By the summer of 2025, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek had determined Zegras was no longer a “cohesive fit” with the roster that Verbeek envisioned, and despite the hope of a new start under a new player-friendly coach in Joel Quenneville, the sometimes-winger, sometimes-center was dealt to the Flyers.

In Philadelphia, Zegras has thrived with 22 goals and 32 assists for 54 points in 66 games, easily surpassing his last two seasons in Anaheim and nearly matching his career-high 82-game totals from 2022-23.

When the Ducks visited the City of Brotherly Love in January, Zegras netted two goals–one of which generated a wry smile from Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal and a “hang up the phone” celebration from the one-time teammate. Zegras told media that night that it was about as quick as his trade phone call with Verbeek was.

That game featured a lot more general noise, with Zegras’ first game and another return for Cutter Gauthier, who became public enemy No. 1 for the Flyers’ faithful after requesting a trade before ever playing a game for the organization. Gauthier was traded to the Ducks in January 2024.

Zegras said Tuesday that first game was a much more “emotional type of situation” than Wednesday’s rematch figured to be. Zegras was right about that, especially after he and fellow former Duck Jamie Drysdale got to catch up with their best friend Mason McTavish in Newport Beach earlier in the week.

“I hope they welcome him,” McTavish said at Ducks practice on Tuesday. “I’m sure they will. They’re great. He put in a lot of time, and he’s such a great kid. Everybody seemed to love him. I’m sure he’ll get a nice welcome back.”

Gauthier got some home boos from the traveling Flyers fans–along with a goal and an assist–and Zegras also–frankly, strangely–got a small bit of jeers as well. Ultimately, Zegras got welcomed back with plenty of signs along the glass in warm-ups held by No. 11 and No. 46 jerseys alike, a video tribute and adulation from the Anaheim fans.

“They were awesome to me. From the moment I got there, the team I got drafted until last summer, still I guess to this day,” Zegras said Tuesday. “It’s awesome to hear, and I’ve got a lot of love for them too.”

Zegras touched his hand to his heart and saluted the fans back. A chapter was closed.