John Carlson nails first career hat trick as Ducks snap 6 game losing streak

ANAHEIM — When the Ducks first traded for John Carlson at the NHL trade deadline this past February, it was to help stabilize their defense and bring in a veteran defenseman to help them make a playoff push.

On Thursday night, Carlson showed he could do more than just play defense, nailing his first career hat trick in sold out, 16,628 crowd at the Honda Center with a 6-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Carlson’s hat trick was not only the first of his career, but it was also the Ducks’ (42-32-5) first win in April, as they came into today on a six-game losing streak dating back to March 28th.

“We got after them early in the game and set up very fast pace. That was beneficial to us for the start," Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “It’s one of those games where we needed it in the worst way and we showed that we were gonna do everything we could to find a way to get it."

John Carlson hat trick

The Ducks are used to the name “Carlson" scoring, and typically, it is spelled as “Carlsson," the same last name as Leo Carlsson.

In fact, the night started as a typical night where Carlsson scored a goal in the first two minutes and 59 seconds of the game.

“I’ve always wanted one. I think it was a good game to do it in," Carlson said. “It was a home game, the crowd was great tonight from puck drop, I think we kept feeding on that. I’ve seen a lot in my day, I always was a little bit jealous."

John Carlson, during postgame when asked about his hat trick. "It was a home game, the crowd was great tonight from puck drop, I think we kept feeding on that. I've seen a lot in my day, I always was a little bit jealous." pic.twitter.com/MKYxGNI5hw — Thomas Murray (@Thomas_L_Murray) April 10, 2026

The Ducks were physical, fast, aggressive, and making breakaways on the ice for all 60 minutes of regulation. Carlsson had the first breakaway of the night by getting a takeaway against the Sharks (37-34-7) and skating at full speed down the ice, creating a shooting lane between two Sharks defenders. The result was the first of six goals to go past goalie Yaroslav Askarov for his 28th goal of the season.

Two minutes and fifty nine seconds into into the game, Leo Carlsson gets a one-on-one look, accelerates down the ice, and scores his 28th goal of the season. Ducks up 1-0 over San Jose.pic.twitter.com/iJl3e9bWoM — Thomas Murray (@Thomas_L_Murray) April 10, 2026

But about three minutes later, Carlson joined in on the fun when he received a pass between the legs of Mikael Granlund to give the Ducks a 2-0 lead.

It was clear right away that Anaheim was determined to snap its six-game losing streak against a Sharks team that was physically exhausted after a 5-2 loss at home against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Ducks did everything they could to exhaust the Sharks even more by outshooting them 10-5 in the first period, then 18-8 in the second, and finishing the night 30-19. Sticking to their zones and playing effective defense was critical for Anaheim, which had 22 blocked shots and 9 takeaways.

“Every block’s different. We’ll take them all in all shapes, forms, but a couple huge ones in big moments," Carlson said. “Tied, up a goal, up two goals, these are momentum-building stuff. I think it’s a team building."

Everything was building. It was building in favor of the Ducks.

The Ducks were up 3-0 to begin the third period after Alex Killorn scored by doubling up with 20-year old Beckett Sennecke on a 2 on 1 in the Sharks’ zone.

10 minutes into the third period, the Ducks went up 4-0 after Troy Terry passed the puck to Carlson, who was near the blue line in the Sharks’ zone. Carlson saw a lane and fired a shot into the Sharks’ net for his second goal of the game.

Make it two tonight for John Carlson. Anaheim is up 4-0, everything is going right for the Ducks.pic.twitter.com/AceNiufYsM — Thomas Murray (@Thomas_L_Murray) April 10, 2026

Nearing the face of defeat, the Sharks needed to find a way to get back in the game. With seven minutes left in the third period, the Sharks took their shot, and it worked. They scored from a Shakir Mukhamadullin shot to decrease their deficit by 3 again.

But that 3-score deficit quickly went back to 4, by who else? None other than Carlson.

That's a hat trick for John Carlson. The first of his career. https://t.co/nbyq2Vx06u — Thomas Murray (@Thomas_L_Murray) April 10, 2026

Carlson was on the top left side of the ice and received a pass from Terry again. Almost seeming like deja vu a few minutes ago, Carlson ripped another slapshot into Askarov’s net and scored his third goal of the game.

The Honda Center erupted in cheers as Carlson shot his first career hat trick, seemingly putting this game away for the Ducks.

“He’s an amazing player, a great person too," Carlsson said. “He helps us a lot, so nothing but amazing things to say about him."

Preview of the playoffs between two division rivals?

In what was a clean game for most of the night, the third period began to get chippy and physical in a 5-1 score between two Pacific Division rivals, who both have playoff aspirations and only so little time left on the season.

Sennecke found himself in the middle of a scrum, then at the bottom of it. When he escaped, he was met by 31-year old winger, Kiefer Sherwood. The two exchanged some words, then some blows, and were both sent to the penalty box with 5:01 left in the game.

Immediately when Sennecke and Sherwood exchanged words, it was broken up by Ducks veteran Frank Vatrano.

Leading up to the third period, the Ducks and Sharks played a clean game, where nobody was sent to the penalty box. At the end of the night, the Sharks spent eight minutes in the box, while the Ducks were only in there for two.

With the clock winding through the final three minutes, the Ducks tacked on their final goal from a quick shot in the corner crease of the net by Vatrano. Vatrano stood still after the goal and had a smirk on his face, which showed across the Jumbotron at the Honda Center.

Jeffrey Veil exits with a lower body injury

Six minutes into the third period, the Ducks would become shorthanded on the ice as Jeffrey Viel went down with what looked like a knee injury.

During the third, Viel went down, reaching for his knee after colliding with a Sharks defender. As he was trying to get off the ice, hobbling off, Sharks center Michael Misa ran into him from behind, causing Viel to go back down.

Viel appeared to be in pain after the hit from behind, causing the time to stop. He managed to get up on his own but went straight into the Ducks’ locker room.