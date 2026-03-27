Kings Shutout Canucks, Snap Four-Game Losing Streak

VANCOUVER – In dire need of a win to snap a four-game skid and keep playoff hopes alive, the Los Angeles Kings delivered on the road – shutting out the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0, Thursday night at Rogers Arena.

Los Angeles entered the contest looking to salvage the road trip with a victory over a reeling Vancouver squad that has now dropped 17 of its last 21 games and resides at the bottom of the NHL standings with just 50 points on the season.

The Kings set the tone from puck drop to the final horn, doubling the Canucks in shots on goal (38-19) and out-hitting Vancouver 23-14.

Four different skaters scored for Los Angeles across three lines, including second-line goals from Quinton Byfield (18) and Trevor Moore (10). Three Kings’ recorded multiple points, including Moore, Byfield and Mikey Anderson – who collected assists No. 12 and 13 in tonight’s convincing win.

Byfield’s presence made all the difference for the Kings, as he was on the ice for all four of LA’s goals, including the empty-net score to seal the 19th road win of the season.

Late in the first period, Scott Laughton jump-started Los Angeles with a power-play goal, sparking a dominant performance as the Kings rolled to a four-goal victory.

LAUGHTS ON THE POWER PLAY pic.twitter.com/uZk3AphuYH — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 27, 2026

Veteran goaltender Darcy Kuemper picked up his third shutout of the season, saving all 19 shots fired in his direction. The 35-year-old picked up his first victory since Los Angeles’ 4-1 win back on March 16 over the New York Rangers.

Los Angeles had the edge in almost every category, signifying one of Los Angeles’ best 60-minute performances of the season. LA went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and dominated in the faceoff circle, winning 31 of 42 draws.

On a night when anything less than two points would have been a disappointment, Los Angeles capitalized and now sits one point back the Nashville Predators for the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

The standout performance improved Los Angeles to 2-0 against their Pacific Division rival this season and sets them up to clinch the season series April 9 during their final homestand of the regular season.

LA will travel back for seven consecutive games on home-ice, including two pivotal matchups with Nashville that could decide who claims the final playoff spot in a crowded Western Conference.

With just 10 games remaining and still sitting on the outside looking in, Los Angeles will need to play its best hockey down the stretch in order to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a fifth straight season.