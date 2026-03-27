Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NHL · 3 hours ago

Kings Shutout Canucks, Snap Four-Game Losing Streak

Brady Charette

Host · Writer

VANCOUVER – In dire need of a win to snap a four-game skid and keep playoff hopes alive, the Los Angeles Kings delivered on the road – shutting out the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0, Thursday night at Rogers Arena. 

Los Angeles entered the contest looking to salvage the road trip with a victory over a reeling Vancouver squad that has now dropped 17 of its last 21 games and resides at the bottom of the NHL standings with just 50 points on the season. 

The Kings set the tone from puck drop to the final horn, doubling the Canucks in shots on goal (38-19) and out-hitting Vancouver 23-14. 

Four different skaters scored for Los Angeles across three lines, including second-line goals from Quinton Byfield (18) and Trevor Moore (10). Three Kings’ recorded multiple points, including Moore, Byfield and Mikey Anderson – who collected assists No. 12 and 13 in tonight’s convincing win.

Byfield’s presence made all the difference for the Kings, as he was on the ice for all four of LA’s goals, including the empty-net score to seal the 19th road win of the season.

Late in the first period, Scott Laughton jump-started Los Angeles with a power-play goal, sparking a dominant performance as the Kings rolled to a four-goal victory.

Veteran goaltender Darcy Kuemper picked up his third shutout of the season, saving all 19 shots fired in his direction. The 35-year-old picked up his first victory since Los Angeles’ 4-1 win back on March 16 over the New York Rangers. 

Los Angeles had the edge in almost every category, signifying one of Los Angeles’ best 60-minute performances of the season. LA went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and dominated in the faceoff circle, winning 31 of 42 draws. 

On a night when anything less than two points would have been a disappointment, Los Angeles capitalized and now sits one point back the Nashville Predators for the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

The standout performance improved Los Angeles to 2-0 against their Pacific Division rival this season and sets them up to clinch the season series April 9 during their final homestand of the regular season.

LA will travel back for seven consecutive games on home-ice, including two pivotal matchups with Nashville that could decide who claims the final playoff spot in a crowded Western Conference.

With just 10 games remaining and still sitting on the outside looking in, Los Angeles will need to play its best hockey down the stretch in order to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a fifth straight season.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$7.2M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$174.8M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$10.6M
Live

2026 World Series Winner

Who will win the 2026 MLB World Series?

$5.2M

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 27 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAC

LAC

-9.5

-376

O 238.5

IND

IND

+9.5

+335

U 238.5

Mar 27 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

+5.5

+194

O 241.5

CLE

CLE

-5.5

-203

U 241.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
NBA · 2 days ago
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA · 5 days ago
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?