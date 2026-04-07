NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 7 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

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Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs Anaheim Ducks

Stadium: Honda Center

Location: Anaheim, CA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Nashville Predators vs Anaheim Ducks Betting Odds

Spread: NSH +1.5 (-190) | ANA -1.5 (+160)

Total: Over 6.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: NSH +125 | ANA -145

Nashville Predators vs Anaheim Ducks Kalshi Odds

Chance: NSH 42% | ANA 58%

NSH 42% | ANA 58% Spread: ANA -1.5 Yes 36¢ | No 65¢

ANA -1.5 Yes 36¢ | No 65¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The Nashville Predators continue their daunting schedule while trying to reclaim the playoff spot they were ousted from with last night’s loss to the Kings. Still, we don’t like their chances of negating the Anaheim Ducks’ recent assault at the Honda Center.

Nashville’s playoff resolve will be tested on Tuesday night. The Preds are in the midst of a six-game road trip, spanning from Florida to California, and are now playing the second night of a back-to-back. They dropped a 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings last night, giving up 27 scoring chances and 11 high-danger chances. That was the third time in four games in which opponents reached double-digit quality chances.

Mistakenly, Nashville elected to start primary netminder Juuse Saros last night, meaning Justus Annunen is the expected starter tonight. That puts the Predators at a more significant disadvantage as they look to neutralize a potent Ducks’ offense.

Anaheim has come back to life with its recent performances. The Pacific Division contenders have eclipsed 10 high-danger chances in five straight, tallying a combined 28 over their last two. More impressively, they have outchanced their opponents in all five of those contests, producing a 56.0% high-danger chance rating.

The odds are stacked against Nashville in this one. The Ducks are due for a massive swing in offensive fortunes, which should come against a Preds squad in a scheduling conundrum. The price on the Ducks should be higher.

Best Bet: Ducks -145

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Where to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings

Stadium: Little Caesars Arena

Location: Detroit, MI

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:0 0 p.m. ET

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings Betting Odds

Spread: CBJ +1.5 (-275) | DET -1.5 (+200)

Total: Over 5.5 (-135) | Under (+115)

(-135) | Under (+115) Moneyline: CBJ -105 | DET -115

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings Kalshi Odds

Chance: CBJ 50% | DET 50%

CBJ 50% | DET 50% Spread: DET -1.5 Yes 31¢ | No 71¢

DET -1.5 Yes 31¢ | No 71¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 45¢ | No 56¢

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings are in identical positions. Both teams sit outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, two points back of the final wild card spot. Whichever team gets the win tonight earns a leg up in the playoff race and is positioned to overtake the Senators for the wild-card berth.

For all of their accomplishments this season, the Jackets have been on the decline more recently. They have been outplayed in three of five, failing to gain traction in the attacking zone. Across that sample, Columbus has averaged 8.0 high-danger chances per game, falling below that benchmark in three of five. At the same time, they’ve abandoned their defensive responsibility, giving up 11.0 quality chances per game.

While the Red Wings have dropped four of their last five, they have put together a much more competent on-ice product. Detroit has outplayed four of those opponents while maximizing efficiency in the attacking zone. Over their last three games, they have recorded nine goals, with all but one of those coming at five-on-five. That scoring prowess is projected to continue against the defensively lax Blue Jackets.

Desperation will be in the air as the Jackets and Wings look to improve their postseason outlook. Unfortunately for Columbus, the Red Wings appear to be in a much better spot and should have no problem escaping tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown with the win.

Best Bet: Red Wings -115

Where to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Mammoth

Stadium: Delta Center

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 9:3 0 p.m. ET

Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Mammoth Betting Odds

Spread: EDM +1.5 (-235) | UTA -1.5 (+180)

Total: Over 6.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: EDM +110 | UTA -130

Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Mammoth Kalshi Odds

Chance: EDM 46% | UTA 54%

EDM 46% | UTA 54% Spread: UTA -1.5 Yes 33¢ | No 69¢

UTA -1.5 Yes 33¢ | No 69¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢

The Edmonton Oilers may be on top of the standings for now, but the Pacific Division is anyone’s for the taking. Edmonton was handed a one-sided defeat at the hands of the Golden Knights on Saturday, but it has to bounce back in a hurry as it takes on the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday.

The Oilers’ improved defensive play has been a turning point in their season. Since returning from the Olympic hiatus, Edmonton has held 13 of 19 opponents to nine high-danger chances or fewer, yielding a per-game average of 8.2 opportunities. That coincides with improved offensive efforts, as the Oilers average 10.1 high-danger chances per game and contribute to a 53.4% expected goals-for rating.

Unfortunately, Utah’s metrics have the Mammoth pointed in the opposite direction. They have been outplayed in five of nine, yet have vastly outperformed expectations with a 6-3-0 record. In reconciling that data, the Mammoth’s 53.3% actual goals-for rating exceeds their expected mark of 49.6%, and they’ve inflated their PDO to 1.020. Naturally, we’re expecting some correction over the coming games as those metrics balance out.

The Oilers are still without Leon Draisaitl, but they are seeing more consistent production across their lineup. That advantage should be the deciding factor, although we wouldn’t be surprised to see them need overtime to get there.

Best Bet: Oilers +110

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 7, 2026

Ducks -145

Red Wings -115

Oilers +110

The NHL playoff landscape continues to shift. Assuredly, Tuesday’s outcomes will have a significant impact on the futures market moving forward. We’re heading into the busy slate with plays on the Ducks, Red Wings, and Oilers in their respective matchups.

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