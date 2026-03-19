NHL Best Bets Today: Expert March 19 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

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Where to Watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers

Stadium: Rogers Place

Location: Edmonton, AB

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers Betting Odds

Spread: FLA +1.5 (-190) | EDM -1.5 (+160)



Total: Over 6.5 (-120) | Under (+100)

(-120) | Under (+100) Moneyline: FLA +125 | EDM -145

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers Kalshi Odds

Chance: FLA 42% | EDM 59%

FLA 42% | EDM 59% Spread: EDM -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 64¢

EDM -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 64¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 53¢ | No 48¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

In each of the last two Stanley Cup Finals, we’ve seen the Florida Panthers beat up on the Edmonton Oilers. Today is the Oilers’ chance to exact revenge.

Edmonton continues to ice a top-tier NHL product, and Paul Coffey’s return to coaching the defense has had a noticeable impact on its defensive play. Before Coffey’s return, the Oilers ranked as a bottom-feeding defensive team, giving up 9.6 high-danger chances per game. In the 11 games since, they are down to 7.8 high-danger chances per game, with all but two opponents posting fewer than nine such opportunities per game. That renewed defensive commitment has had a noticeable impact on offensive output, with the two-time defending Western Conference champions tallying 30 five-on-five goals over that 11-game sample.

Conversely, the Panthers have seemingly given up on this season. The defending champs have been outplayed in three of their last five, accumulating a 48.6% expected goals-for rating. Defensive inefficiency has been the biggest culprit, as Florida allowed an average of 10.6 quality chances per game over that stretch, with no team recording fewer than nine opportunities per game. Those concerns are amplified by their limited offensive production, recording eight or fewer high-danger opportunities in all but two of those outings.

The Panthers’ road trip is off to an insufferable start. They’ve lost each of their first two games by a cumulative 11-4 score. With Edmonton operating efficiently at both ends of the ice, those road woes are expected to continue on Thursday night. We’re getting a piece of the Oilers moneyline in this one.

Best Bet: Oilers -145

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Where to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings

Stadium: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings Betting Odds

Spread: PHI +1.5 (-175) | LAK -1.5 (+145)

Total: Over 5.5 (-145) | Under (+120)

(-145) | Under (+120) Moneyline: PHI +145 | LAK -175

Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings Kalshi Odds

Chance: PHI 39% | LAK 62%

PHI 39% | LAK 62% Spread: LAK -1.5 Yes 40¢ | No 62¢

LAK -1.5 Yes 40¢ | No 62¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 56¢ | No 46¢

Tonight is a tough scheduling spot for the Philadelphia Flyers. The playoff hopefuls are amid a three-game, four-night California road trip, and are skating on the second night of a back-to-back after yesterday’s overtime win in Anaheim. The Los Angeles Kings have been resting at home for the past few days and should be ready to extend their run of elite play versus their Eastern Conference foes.

The Kings have looked like an entirely different team with Artemi Panarin in the lineup. Over its last seven games, LA has outplayed five of those opponents while compiling a 57.5% expected goals-for rating, the third-best mark in the NHL over that stretch. Offensive proclivity has been the backbone of their renewed success, with the Kings averaging 24.7 scoring and 12.6 high-danger chances per game. Still, they continue to separate themselves from their opponents by allowing a tidy 7.4 quality chances per game.

The Flyers are entrenched on the opposite end of the analytics spectrum. It’s not reflected in their record, but the Flyers have struggled of late. Since March 2, they have been outplayed in six of eight, and have compiled the fourth-worst eGF rating in the NHL (42.3%). Philadelphia’s weaknesses play into LA’s strengths, as they’ve mustered a laughable 7.8 high-danger chances per game, and have been outchanced in all but two of those contests. Relative to their 5-2-1 record, the Flyers are quickly spiraling towards regression.

There is a decisive analytics advantage between these teams, a betting edge that is amplified by the Flyers’ condensed schedule. Clearly, the Kings are the side to be on in this inter-conference affair.

Best Bet: Kings -175

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for March 19, 2026

Oilers -145

Kings -175

We’re taking a chalkier-than-usual approach in tonight’s betting guide, backing two home favorites on the busy schedule. We like Edmonton’s chances of extending the Panthers’ misery and expect the Kings to romp the Flyers in LA.

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