NHL Best Bets Today: Expert March 20 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out our NHL best bets for March 19!

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Where to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Stadium: Scotiabank Arena

Location: Toronto, ON

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs Betting Odds

Spread: CAR -1.5 (+115) | TOR +1.5 (-135)



Total: Over 6.5 (+100) | Under (-120)

(+100) | Under (-120) Moneyline: CAR -210 | TOR +175

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs Kalshi Odds

Chance: CAR 67% | TOR 34%

CAR 67% | TOR 34% Spread: CAR -1.5 Yes 46¢ | No 56¢

CAR -1.5 Yes 46¢ | No 56¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 49¢ | No 53¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

It’s been a tough season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After moving on from a few key pieces last offseason, the Original Six franchise was unable to recapture its former glory. Now, with Auston Matthews done for the year, the Leafs have seemingly given up on the campaign. They have a few weeks left to go, and the returns haven’t been promising. That puts them at a sincere disadvantage when the Carolina Hurricanes come to town on Friday night.

Toronto’s biggest issues continue to arise in the defensive zone. Seven of their last eight opponents have eclipsed 12 high-danger chances, yielding an unbecoming 13.1 opportunities per game. Leafs goalies deserve credit for their excellent play, allowing two or fewer goals at five-on-five in four of five, but they are on an unsustainable path moving forward. We’re expecting a deluge of scoring over the coming games, as their save percentage works back down to the normal range.

At least some of that regression should come against the Hurricanes. The Metropolitan Division leaders have been torching opponents, recording 33 goals over their previous eight contests. Over that sample, the Canes are scoring on 11.5% of shots across all strengths, with 20 of those goals coming at five-on-five.

As bad as they are defensively, the Maple Leafs can still be counted on to pot a few of their own. Considering Carolina has given up 15 goals over its previous five contests, the hosts should do more than enough to send this Eastern Conference affair over the total.

Best Bet: CAR-TOR Over 6.5 +100

Deke the sportsbooks and score with SportsGrid’s free NHL Picks and NHL Player Props.

Where to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs Utah Mammoth

Stadium: Delta Center

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Anaheim Ducks vs Utah Mammoth Betting Odds

Spread: ANA +1.5 (-225) | UTA -1.5 (+175)

Total: Over 6.5 (-125) | Under (+105)

(-125) | Under (+105) Moneyline: ANA +110 | UTA -130

Anaheim Ducks vs Utah Mammoth Kalshi Odds

Chance: ANA 46% | UTA 55%

ANA 46% | UTA 55% Spread: UTA -1.5 Yes 33¢ | No 69¢

UTA -1.5 Yes 33¢ | No 69¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 52¢ | No 49¢

The Western Conference is a battleground for playoff positioning. Among those teams, the Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks are hoping to prove they belong in the eight-team postseason bracket. Both teams are tied with 78 points. However, Anaheim is comfortably positioned among the top three teams in the Pacific Division, whereas the best the Mammoth could hope for is a wild-card spot. Don’t expect Utah to cede any ground to the visiting Ducks in this pivotal inter-divisional battle.

Utah’s recent play has been superb, particularly in the defensive end. They have two mammoth victories over the Golden Knights and Stars, maximizing offensive output without compromising on their defensive structure. The playoff hopefuls have tallied 13 goals over their past three, with eight of those coming at five-on-five. Moreover, they have given up more than nine high-danger chances just once over that stretch. Correspondingly, Mammoth goalies have given up just six goals at five-on-five over the four-game sample.

On the other side of the ice, the Ducks’ offense has been flightless of late. While they put up four goals against the Canadiens last Saturday, they have been held scoreless at five-on-five in two of the other three contests. Scheduling-wise, it’s also a bit of a tricky spot, with Anaheim wrapping up a three-game Eastern Canada road trip, returning home for one game, and now heading to Utah for this crucial test.

The betting price is too short on the Mammoth. Utah is riding a wave of momentum, knocking off two of the biggest threats in the Western Conference. Next up, we’re predicting they outmuscle the Ducks on home ice, strengthening their playoff position.

Best Bet: Mammoth -130

Where to Watch Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames

Stadium: Scotiabank Saddledome

Location: Calgary, AB

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames Betting Odds

Spread: FLA +1.5 (-300) | CGY -1.5 (+210)

Total: Over 5.5 (-125) | Under (+105)

(-125) | Under (+105) Moneyline: FLA -110 | CGY -110

Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames Kalshi Odds

Chance: FLA 50% | CGY 51%

FLA 50% | CGY 51% Spread: CGY -1.5 Yes 30¢ | No 72¢

CGY -1.5 Yes 30¢ | No 72¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 54¢ | No 48¢

The Calgary Flames deserve some credit. Despite trading away their best players at the deadline, the players haven’t given up on the campaign. Calgary has wins in two of its past four, and its on-ice efforts are arguably better than they were before the deadline. Still, they are undeserving of the current betting price versus the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The Flames enter tonight’s non-conference showdown as a pick’em, and their current form doesn’t support that this game will be that close. The Pacific Division basement dwellers have been outplayed in three of their last five, falling below eight high-danger chances in each one of those contests. Further, they have outchanced their opponents in quality chances just once over that stretch, with a 45.0% actual goals-for rating.

The Panthers have looked much more assertive as they try to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Over its last three games, Florida is up to 12.7 high-danger chances per game, surpassing 13 opportunities in all but one of those contests. Predictably, that correlates with an improved expected goals-for percentage of 53.9%. Relative to their actual rating of 46.7%, the Panthers are due for more favorable outcomes over their coming games.

Florida’s reputation has taken a hit, but the Panthers are better than the betting line implies. We’re using this spot to back the visitors, expecting them to extinguish the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Best Bet: Panthers -110

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for March 20, 2026

CAR-TOR Over 6.5 +100

Mammoth -130

Panthers -110

Spring has sprung, and we’re catapulting ourselves into three-plus-ev betting plays on Friday night. We’re taking the Mammoth and Panthers on the moneyline, with the Hurricanes and Leafs going over the total.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.