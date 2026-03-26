NHL Best Bets Today: Expert March 26 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

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Where to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators

Stadium: Canadian Tire Centre

Location: Ottawa, ON

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators Betting Odds

Spread: PIT +1.5 (-215) | OTT -1.5 (+170)



Total: Over 6.5 (+105) | Under (-125)

(+105) | Under (-125) Moneyline: PIT +145 | OTT -125

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators Kalshi Odds

Chance: PIT 42% | OTT 59%

PIT 42% | OTT 59% Spread: OTT -1.5 Yes 37¢ | No 65¢

OTT -1.5 Yes 37¢ | No 65¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The Ottawa Senators’ push for a playoff spot continues with tonight’s clash versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Sens have been on a torrid pace, going 11-2-2 over their last 15 games. In doing so, they’ve muscled their way into a wild card spot, but hold onto their berth by the slimmest of margins. Expect Ottawa to throw everything it can the Pens’ way, but Pittsburgh should have an answer.

The Senators’ dominant performances have been built in the attacking zone. Over their past eight contests, the Sens have averaged 12.4 high-danger chances per game, while going north of 11 opportunities in all but two of those outings. Still, they are operating below their expected goals for total, putting up 15 goals at five-on-five, a substantive decrease from their expected total of 20.5. Expect goals to flow more naturally for the Senators in the short term.

At the same time, the Penguins are expected to continue their recent onslaught. The playoff contenders have averaged 11.6 quality chances per game over their previous five, tallying 17 goals at five-on-five across that sample. The Senators tend to let things slide in their own end, giving up 12 or more high-danger opportunities in four of eight. Pittsburgh has the offensive firepower to cash in on those defensive lapses, ensuring the Pens’ scoring prowess continues.

Don’t let the betting line fool you; goals will be easy to come by in the Eastern Conference affair. We’re taking a firm stance on the over in Ottawa.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 +105

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Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets

Stadium: Canada Life Centre

Location: Winnipeg, MB

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets Betting Odds

Spread: COL -1.5 (+130) | WPG +1.5 (-155)

Total: Over 6.5 (+110) | Under (-130)

(+110) | Under (-130) Moneyline: COL -185 | WPG +155

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets Kalshi Odds

Chance: COL 64% | WPG 38%

COL 64% | WPG 38% Spread: COL -1.5 Yes 42¢ | No 60¢

COL -1.5 Yes 42¢ | No 60¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢

The Central Division takes center stage on Thursday night, as the Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche at the Canada Life Centre. Riding a three-game winning streak, the Avs have strengthened their grip on the division lead. Still, they will be tested by a feisty Jets squad, looking to stay in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Winnipeg has some ground to make up in the wild card race, and it’s running out of space to do so. The Jets are five points back of the Predators for the final postseason berth with only 11 games remaining. Thankfully, their recent performances reflect the urgency of the situation. The Jets have outplayed four of their last five opponents, accumulating a 56.9% expected goals-for rating over that stretch. With an actual rating of 38.1%, the Jets are progression candidates heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Additionally, Colorado’s metrics aren’t as convincing as its recent outcomes. The Avs have been outplayed in two straight, generating a combined nine high-danger chances over the modest sample. Moreover, they’ve been outchanced in both of those contests, despite producing a cumulative 9-4 scoring margin. Now playing their fourth straight road game, we’re anticipating a swift correction that will limit their ceiling in the coming games.

The Jets are positioned to fly higher, whereas Colorado will regress as its avalanche of deteriorating metrics catches up. This is an ideal spot to back the home underdogs, looking to knock off the division leaders.

Best Bet: Jets +155

Where to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights

Stadium: T-Mobile Arena

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Odds

Spread: EDM +1.5 (-215) | VGK -1.5 (+170)

Total: Over 6.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: EDM +115 | VGK -135

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Kalshi Odds

Chance: EDM 45% | VGK 56%

EDM 45% | VGK 56% Spread: VGK -1.5 Yes 34¢ | No 68¢

VGK -1.5 Yes 34¢ | No 68¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 50¢ | No 51¢

The Pacific Division is still very much up for grabs, but the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights both have ground to make up on the Anaheim Ducks. One of those teams will be leaving with the full two points when these division rivals face off at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas is mired in an unbelievable slump. With just three wins versus playoff teams since the end of November, things have gotten particularly bad over their recent schedule. Across their last five games, the Knights have been held to just two goals at five-on-five. More concerningly, they have been held scoreless in all but one of those contests. While their production continues to ebb and flow, the Golden Knights have clearly lost their scoring touch.

The same can’t be said for the Oilers. Despite losing Leon Draisaitl to a season-ending lower-body injury, Edmonton has seen an increase in its scoring. Since returning from the Olympic hiatus, the Oilers have the third-best five-on-five shooting percentage in the league. Those scoring numbers are propped up with top-end production, with the division contenders averaging 10.2 high-danger chances per game.

Winning has never been easy in Las Vegas, but visiting teams have shifted the odds in their favor more recently. The Oilers are hoping to follow suit, but don’t be surprised if it takes overtime or a shootout to get there.

Best Bet: Oilers +115, 60-Minute Tie +300

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for March 26, 2026

PIT-OTT Over 6.5 +105

Jets +155

Oilers +115

EDM-VGK 60-Minute Tie +300

We’re heading into tonight’s NHL schedule with four plays in hand. We’re backing the Jets as home underdogs, the Sens and Penguins to go over the total, and the Oilers to cash the moneyline in a game that will likely require overtime.

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