NHL Best Bets Today: Expert March 31 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

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Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers

Stadium: Amerant Bank Arena

Location: Sunrise, FL

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers Betting Odds

Spread: OTT -1.5 (+145) | FLA +1.5 (-175)



Total: Over 5.5 (-135) | Under (+115)

(-135) | Under (+115) Moneyline: OTT -165 | FLA +140

Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers Kalshi Odds

Chance: OTT 62% | FLA 37%

OTT 62% | FLA 37% Spread: OTT -1.5 Yes 39¢ | No 64¢

OTT -1.5 Yes 39¢ | No 64¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 56¢ | No 46¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The Ottawa Senators’ margin for error is razor-thin. Sitting two points back of the Blue Jackets for the final playoff spot, the Senators can make up that gap with their one game in hand. Still, their outlook versus the Florida Panthers is guarded.

Ottawa’s metrics are falling apart. They went on an extended run of offensive productivity, only to come crashing back down over their recent sample. The Sens have been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances in three of four, averaging 8.0 per game over that stretch. More concerningly, they have been outchanced in all but one of those contests, precipitating back-to-back losses.

The Panthers have all but relinquished their Stanley Cup crown, but they haven’t given up on the campaign. The two-time defending champs have outplayed their opponents in three of five, holding those three teams to eight or fewer quality chances.

The Senators’ precarious offensive position will be negatively impacted by the Panthers’ improved defensive zone coverage. We’re forecasting another stout performance at home. Panthers are undeserving underdogs in this one, enough for us to pull the trigger.

Best Bet: Panthers +140

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Where to Watch Dallas Stars vs Boston Bruins

Stadium: TD Garden

Location: Boston, MA

Where to Watch: ESPN+,

Time: 7 :00 p.m. ET

Dallas Stars vs Boston Bruins Betting Odds

Spread: DAL -1.5 (+190) | BOS +1.5 (-265)

Total: Over 5.5 (-130) | Under (+110)

(-130) | Under (+110) Moneyline: DAL -125 | BOS +105

Dallas Stars vs Boston Bruins Kalshi Odds

Chance: DAL 54% | ANA 47%

DAL 54% | ANA 47% Spread: DAL -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 71¢

DAL -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 71¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢

The Dallas Stars don’t get the fanfare they deserve. Playing in Colorado’s shadow in the Central Division, the Stars have quietly asserted themselves as one of the premier teams in the NHL. Known for their defensive acumen, we expect the Boston Bruins to fall into their traps on Tuesday night.

Dallas abandoned its usual defensive structure for a stretch, but they’ve inched closer with their latest efforts. They have held each of their last two opponents to seven high-danger chances, equaling just two goals against at five-on-five.

For all of their defensive successes, the Stars remain mired in an offensive slump. Recording nine or fewer high-danger chances in six straight, it’s improbable they say a massive surge in their fourth straight road game. Thankfully for the Stars, they won’t need their full arsenal to get past the Bruins.

You wouldn’t know it from their 20 goals over their past five games, but the B’s offensive production is lacking. Boston has been held to nine or fewer high-danger opportunities in all but one of those contests, contraindicated in their resounding output. Immediate correction puts them at a disadvantage versus the defensive-minded Stars.

Goals will be at a premium in this inter-conference affair. Boston is primed for offensive regression, and the Stars have failed to generate anything meaningful of late. Unders are never a fun bet, but it’s the right side to be on.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 +110

Where to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals

Stadium: Capital One Arena

Location: Washington, D.C.

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7 :00 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals Betting Odds

Spread: PHI +1.5 (-235) | WSH -1.5 (+180)

Total: Over 5.5 (-120) | Under (+100)

(-120) | Under (+100) Moneyline: PHI +110 | WSH -130

Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals Kalshi Odds

Chance: PHI 46% | WSH 55%

PHI 46% | WSH 55% Spread: WSH -1.5 Yes 34¢ | No 69¢

WSH -1.5 Yes 34¢ | No 69¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 53¢ | No 49¢

The Philadelphia Flyers are a dark horse in the Eastern Conference playoff race. While people are fawning over the Sens and Red Wings, the Flyers have gone on an incredible 8-1-1 run to close the gap to two points, with a game in hand. They need to put that to use in tonight’s clash versus the Washington Capitals.

Elite on-ice performances prop up Philadelphia’s recent run. The playoff hopefuls have outplayed six of their last seven opponents, accumulating a 59.1% expected goals-for rating, the sixth-best mark in the NHL over that stretch. The Flyers are playing a suffocating brand of defense, holding each one of those opponents to nine or fewer quality chances.

That puts the Capitals in a tough spot. Washington’s offense has faltered of late, recording nine or fewer high-danger chances in four straight for a paltry average of 6.5 per game. Returning home from a three-game Western Conference road trip, the Caps will struggle to improve on that standing as they settle into the comforts of home.

Philadelphia’s ascent has been built on crucial wins versus other playoff contenders. We predict that momentum carries them to another victory in the nation’s capital.

Best Bet: Flyers +110

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for March 31, 2026

Panthers +140

DAL-BOS Under 5.5 +110

Flyers +110

It’s a busy night in the NHL, and we’ve got the betting plays to go with it. We’re backing the Panthers and Flyers as underdogs, taking the under in Boston at plus-money.

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