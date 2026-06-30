NHL Trade Rumors 2026: Ranking the Top 10 Premium Trade Targets Likely to be Moved

Offseason Blockbuster Watch: Ranking the Top 10 NHL Stars Most Likely to Be Traded
The draft floor echo has barely faded, development camps are ramping up, and front offices across the NHL are aggressively playing salary-cap chicken. Roster building in the modern, hard-cap era isn’t about loyalty; it's a ruthless game of asset optimization. If you aren't actively projecting contract lifecycles, weaponizing team-friendly deals, or identifying when a star player desperately needs a change of scenery, your franchise will slide into the developmental abyss.
With significant roster shakeups on the horizon, several massive names are sitting directly in the trade market's crosshairs. From rugged blue-liners entering walk-years to franchise cornerstones hitting structural ceiling limits with their current clubs, the rumor mill is spinning at a terrifying clip.
We audited the contract matrices, parsed the team trajectories, and reviewed the 2025-26 tracking data to bring you the definitive big board of the premier NHL trade chips most likely to catch a flight to a new city this summer.
Let's dive into our top 10 NHL trade targets.