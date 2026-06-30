NHL Trade Rumors 2026: Ranking the Top 10 Premium Trade Targets Likely to be Moved

You Tell Us! Who is the Most Likely Player to be Traded this Offseason?

You Play General Manager

The trade big board is officially live, but as we know all too well in the salary-cap era, all it takes is one single phone call between general managers to completely flip the league's competitive hierarchy upside down. Now it's your turn to step into the front office war room.

The Vancouver Crossroads: Is trading Elias Pettersson an absolute necessity for the Canucks to survive their current cap crunch, or will trading a superstar-tier asset haunt the franchise for the next decade?

The Blues' Liquidation Strategy: Should St. Louis pull the trigger on a Jordan Binnington deal immediately to secure maximum draft capital, or do you hold onto him until the winter trade deadline to spark a bidding war?

The Ultimate Shockwave: Which top-five player on our big board would cause the biggest internet meltdown if they actually got moved before training camp boots up?

Sound off in the comments: Which star player did we rank way too high, and who is your dark-horse pick to get traded before the summer schedule wraps up? Is there somebody we missed?