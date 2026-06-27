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NHL · 1 hour ago

Kings trade down, select Swedish forward Elton Hermansson with first-round pick

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

EL SGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Kings added a highly skilled international prospect to their pipeline Friday night, selecting Swedish forward Elton Hermansson with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft after trading down two spots.

The Kings acquired the No. 19 overall selection and the 83rd overall pick from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for the 17th overall selection, allowing Los Angeles to add another draft asset while still landing one of the players it coveted.

Hermansson, 18, spent most of the 2025-26 season with MoDo Hockey in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier professional league, where he recorded 11 goals and 21 points in 38 games while finishing with a plus-9 rating and 22 penalty minutes. Despite playing against older, more experienced competition, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound forward established himself as one of the top international prospects available in this year's draft.

He also appeared in 13 games for MoDo Hockey's Under-20 team, collecting nine points on three goals and six assists. The season followed a breakout 2024-25 campaign with Orebro HK Jr., where he totaled 17 goals and 36 points in 41 games in Sweden's top junior league.

Hermansson elevated his draft stock even further on the international stage. Representing Sweden at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, he led the tournament with 12 points on four goals and eight assists in seven games while helping Sweden capture the gold medal.

His outstanding performance earned him Best Forward honors and a spot on the tournament's All-Star Team, cementing his status as one of the premier forwards in his age group.

The Kings have emphasized adding skill and offensive upside to their prospect pool in recent drafts, and Hermansson fits that profile. His combination of size, skating ability and offensive instincts gives Los Angeles another intriguing young forward to develop as the organization looks to build around its established NHL core.

By trading down while acquiring an additional third-round selection, the Kings also positioned themselves with extra draft capital as they continue adding depth throughout the remainder of the 2026 NHL Draft.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Tigers -112, U 9
HOU

HOU

0

DET

DET

8

Final
Reds +154, O 7.5
CIN

CIN

6

PIT

PIT

4

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