Ranking the Top 39 NHL 2026 Free Agents Right Now

32. Frederik Andersen
Frederik Andersen signed a 1-year, $2,800,000 deal with the Edmonton Oilers
Frederik Andersen Player Profile
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 229 lbs
- Previous Team: Carolina Hurricanes
- Team: Edmonton Oilers
- Birthplace: Herning, DEN
- Status: Signed
This year's Stanley Cup run perfectly encapsulates where Frederik Andersen is in his career. At his best, he's a game-changing netminder. However, those top performances are growing more inconsistent. At his worst, Andersen is a liability between the pipes.
Through the opening two rounds of this postseason, Andersen had a tidy .950 save percentage and 1.12 goals against average. Across the last two series, those numbers plummeted to .856 and 2.77. After running up an .874 save percentage through the regular season, we're confident that Andersen's best days are behind him.
The Canes will be eager to bring the gang back for another run next season, but it's unlikely that Andersen will command a hefty price or long-term contract. All of that assumes he has any desire to continue playing after his offseason of celebrating.