The Athletic’s 2027 NHL Expansion Mock Draft: 32 Picks From 32 Teams

Building Team 33: Auditing The Athletic’s 2027 NHL Expansion Mock Draft
Imagine waking up tomorrow, stepping into a brand-new corner office, and being handed the ultimate hockey sandbox: building a 33rd NHL franchise completely from scratch.
With the league quietly exploring future expansion options, with cities like Houston and Austin generating serious buzz, the idea of dropping a brand-new team onto the ice for the 2027-28 season is no longer just a fantasy hockey exercise. But how do you actually construct a competitive 23-man roster and farm system without getting fleeced by 32 cunning general managers?
Welcome to the NHL Expansion Draft matrix.
To give us an early look at what a 33rd team could realistically look like, the cap wizards led by Shayna Goldman and Dom Luszczyszyn over at The Athletic ran a full 32-team mock draft. Before we dive into the roster selections, let's establish the ground rules that every expansion general manager must navigate:
The Expansion Draft Rulebook
-
One Pick Per Franchise: The 33rd team must draft exactly one player from all 32 existing NHL clubs (32 total selections).
-
Positional Minimums: The final draft ledger must contain at least 14 forwards, 9 defensemen, and 3 goalies.
-
Contract Guarantees: A minimum of 20 selected players must be under contract for the inaugural 2027-28 season.
-
Cap Parameters: The aggregate cap hit of the drafted roster must fall between 60% and 100% of the previous season’s upper cap limit.
-
Free Agency Negotiating Window: The expansion franchise receives an exclusive early window to negotiate with and sign exposed pending free agents prior to draft day.
-
No Year-1 Buyouts: Selected players cannot be bought out of their contracts during the franchise's first full season.
With the rules locked in, let's break down the 32-player expansion draft selections across the forward lines, defensive pairings, and goaltending tandem!