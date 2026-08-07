Anze Kopitar to have number retired, statue built by Kings

LOS ANGELES – After a 20-year career leading the Los Angels Kings, Anze Kopitar will receive the highest honor in Los Angeles sports.

The Kings announced on Friday that they will both be retiring Kopitar's No. 11 and unveiling a bronze statue of the longtime Kings captain on February 24, 2027 ahead of a game against the Montreal Canadiens, becoming the eighth Kings player to have his number retired and just the fourth King to have a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena, joining Wayne Gretzky, Luc Robitaille, Dustin Brown and broadcaster Bob Miller.

"To have my number retired and a statue unveiled by the LA Kings is an incredible honor and one that is difficult to put into words," Kopitar said in a press release. "When I arrived in Los Angeles 21 years ago, I simply hoped to earn the opportunity to play in the NHL. I never imagined something like this."

Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings waves goodbye after an NHL Playoffs game against the Colorado Avalanche on April 26, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Steven Park – The Sporting Tribune Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings waves goodbye after an NHL Playoffs game against the Colorado Avalanche on April 26, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Kopitar's Legacy

Kopitar holds a number of Kings franchise records, including most games played at 1,521, most assists at 864 and most points at 1,316. Kopitar was also instrumental in bringing the Kings their only two Stanley Cups in franchise history in 2012 and 2014, becoming an icon of Southern California hockey in the process while serving as the Kings' captain from 2016 until he retired last season.

"Anze Kopitar has defined what it means to be a Los Angeles King for the past two decades," Robitaille, LA Kings president, said in a press release. "His leadership, consistency and commitment to excellence have shaped the identity of our franchise, both on and off the ice. He has earned the respect of everyone who had the opportunity to play with him, coach him or watch him compete."

Los Angeles Kings C #11 Anze Kopitar prepares for a faceoff during an NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks, September 24, 2025 in Anaheim, CA. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Kings C #11 Anze Kopitar prepares for a faceoff during an NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks, September 24, 2025 in Anaheim, CA.

A Stacked Trophy Case

On top of Kopitar's two Stanley Cups, he's also won two Selke Trophies, three Lady Byng Memorial Trophies and the Mark Messier NHL Leadership award. Only Gretzky has earned more individual awards than Kopitar while playing as a member of the Kings.

Kopitar's statue is being created by sculptors Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany, joining a tradition of statues in Crypto.com Arena's Star Plaza that includes both Kings and Los Angeles Lakers legends.

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) stares at an opponent after a shot on goal during game against Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles. Henry Tran – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) stares at an opponent after a shot on goal during game against Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles.

"I have been fortunate to spend my entire career with one organization, surrounded by amazing teammates, coaches, staff and fans who have made this journey so special. I share this honor with everyone who has been a part of it, especially my family, whose love and support have meant everything to me," Kopitar said in a press release. "I'm truly grateful to be recognized this way by an organization that has given me so much."