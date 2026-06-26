Golden Knights reach answer on Pavel Dorofeyev question on Night One of Draft

The Vegas Golden Knights have arrived to a decision on Pavel Dorofeyev.

On Friday during the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, the Golden Knights announced that they are trading Dorofeyev to the New York Rangers in exchange for Picks 26 and 92 in this year’s draft, as well as a conditional 2028 first round pick with top 10 protections.

Dorofeyev would immediately sign a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Rangers, effectively locking him down in New York until 2033.

It brings an end to what was a fruitful time in Vegas for Dorofeyev, who was drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round (79th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. Since arriving in Vegas during the 2021-22 season, Dorofeyev has suited up for 231 games, recording 92 goals and 149 points.

Ultimately, the Golden Knights could not get a negotiation done with Dorofeyev and his camp, but the picks coming back do lead to further draft night intrigue.

With two first-round picks in their pocket, as well as their own in 2028, the Golden Knights could find themselves in position to make a move. They could decide to package the picks to Detroit in exchange for Dylan Larkin, a player that Vegas has been linked to over the last month.

It creates an interesting quandary for the Golden Knights, as they inch closer and closer to being on the clock.