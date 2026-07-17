Ranking the 6 Biggest Losers and Winners From NHL Free Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs Team Profile
- 2025-26 Record: 32-36
- Conference Finish: 15th in the Eastern Conference
- Head Coach: Jim Hiller
Desperation is a wretched odor. When the rest of the NHL looks around the room to see who is emitting that pungent smell, the Toronto Maple Leafs will shamefully head for the showers and apply an overpowering dose of body spray.
To everyone's dismay, the Leafs brought in John Chayka as the General Manager earlier this offseason. Somehow, Chayka is even more disconnected from reality than we thought.
The Leafs made it a priority to target some fringe NHLers and overpay them. Colton Sissons fulfills a bottom-six role, contributing just 32 points and a -23 rating over the past couple of seasons. Previously a $2.8 million cap hit, Toronto saw it fit to pay him $4.2 million for the next two seasons. More confoundingly, Sergei Bobrovsky is set to earn a staggering $21 million over the next three seasons. This, despite the Russian netminder posting a 3.07 goals-against average, .877 save percentage, and -23.4 goals saved above average last season as a 37-year-old.
Of all the blunders the Leafs have made over the years, the 2026 opening day of free agency may go down as one of the worst.
Hopefully Kawhi Leonard pans out for Toronto; the Raptors are the only thing you have to look forward to.
Auston Matthews 2025-26 Stats
- GP: 60
- Goals: 27
- Assists: 26
- TOI/G: 20.48