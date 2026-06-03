Ranking the Top 15 NHL Free Agents This Offseason

6. Sergei Bobrovsky
Aging goaltenders face a steep decline in the NHL, and Sergei Bobrovsky is on the edge of collapse. Still, with a weak goaltending free agent class, several teams could look to the Russian netminder to stabilize their blue paint.
A two-time Stanley Cup and a Vezina Trophy winner, Bobrovsky is coming off the worst statistical campaign of his career. He posted an 87.7% save percentage and 3.07 goals against average, which will undoubtedly be a factor in negotiations this offseason.
Bobrovsky fell out of favor in Florida, but Stanley Cup-winning goaltenders don’t often roam into free agency. Expect a modest offer and Bobrovsky to suit up for at least one more campaign.