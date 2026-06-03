Ranking the Top 15 NHL Free Agents This Offseason

15. Mason Marchment

Mason Marchment didn't fit in with the Kraken, and Seattle was quick to cut its losses during the regular season. After a resurgent showing in Columbus, Marchment is heading into free agency on strong footing.

The 30-year-old forward accumulated 32 points in 39 games with the Blue Jackets, coming up one goal shy of his third straight 20-goal season.

Given the lack of depth in this year's free agent class, Marchment will have plenty of leverage at the bargaining table. Expect at least another four-year deal with a moderate increase in his $4.5 million salary.