TST Best Bets: May 27, 2026

With the Vegas Golden Knights’ sweep of the Colorado Avalanche, one half of the stage is set for the Stanley Cup Finals.

In the East, it is down to the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens, as Montreal tries to avoid dropping three straight after stealing Game 1 on the road.

A Game 4 victory for Carolina would put them on the doorstep of their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since the 2005-2006 season, but can they pull off the road sweep against Montreal?

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First Pick: Carolina Hurricanes ML (-148) over Montreal Canadiens

Rundown: While the Hurricanes pulled off overtime victories in both Games 2 and 3 to steal back homecourt in this series, the need for extra time is misleading for how close these teams actually are.

Per 60 minutes, Carolina has +1.42 expected point differential in this series, and Montreal generated just 25 SOG in the last two games.

Carolina’s Frederik Andersen had a light day at the office in Game 3, but recorded 11 saves on 13 shots while allowing one of two goals on a power-play.

After stealing Game 1, Montreal has been simply outclassed in this series, and at -148 odds, backing Carolina to take a 3-1 lead is the safe play here.

May 25, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (21) skates against Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) during overtime in game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Eric Bolte-Imagn Images May 25, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (21) skates against Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) during overtime in game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre.

Second Pick: Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Under 5.5 goals

Rundown: It’s hard to back the over in this spot here when one team has such a difficult time getting shots on goal.

Montreal’s offensive ineptitude leans towards Wednesday night’s game being a low-scoring affair.

For the Hurricanes, the under is 9-2 this postseason, including Games 2 and 3 of this series.

Expect that trend to continue in Game 4, as the Hurricanes continue to limit the Canadiens shots on goal.