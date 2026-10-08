Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NHL · 10 minutes ago

TST Best Bets: October 8, 2026

Nick Wire, author

Nick Wire

Host · Writer

The Vegas Golden Knights return home tonight to play the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a brief road trip up north to Vancouver and Seattle in which the Golden Knights went 2-0-0, Las Vegas improved their record to 3-1-0 this season. 

Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights with 10 points so far in four games. Eichel has two goals and eight assists so far. 

Third-line center Tomas Hertl has five points in four games so far, ranking second on the team behind Eichel.

Victor Oloffson leads the Golden Knights with four goals.

The Golden Knights' blue line has produced well so far, as Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore have four points and three points respectively.

Goaltender Carter Hart is 2-1 with a .890 save percentage so far, allowing 2.70 goals per game.

The Maple Leafs, now 2-2, are led by veteran right winger William Nylander. Nylander leads the team in points (6), assists (3) and goals (3). 

Center and captain Auston Matthews has five points on the year, including two goals and three assists. 

Maple Leafs' 2023 first round pick Easton Cowan is third on the team with three points. 

Anthony Stolarz leads the Maple Leafs between the pipes, saving 47 of 52 shots for save percentage of .904. Stolarz allows 2.44 goals per game.

Here is today's best bet brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Vegas Golden Knights over 1.5 goals

Rundown: So long as this line stays this low, it should be taken advantage of. The Golden Knights have not scored less than three goals in a game yet. With a superstar in Eichel producing the way he is so far – it elevates his line mates and the other lines behind him. Stolarz gives up about 2.5 goals per game as well.

Second Pick: Mark Stone over 0.5 points

Rundown: The Mitch Marner over 0.5 line was tempting – especially since this is a game against his former team. However, Stone has three points in his last two games and four points overall through four games this season. Stone is dependable and this game should be a high offensive output from both sides. Playing on a line with Eichel and Ivan Barbashev helps Stone's case a lot too.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Oct 8 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo

TB

+8.5

+385

O 48.5

Dallas Cowboys logo

DAL

-8.5

-500

U 48.5

Oct 11 9:30 AM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Eagles logo

PHI

+7.5

+300

O 41.5

Jacksonville Jaguars logo

JAX

-7.5

-375

U 41.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 5 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 5 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

ESPN Predicts the Record for All 32 NFL Teams Ahead of Week 5
NFL · 7 hours ago
ESPN Predicts the Record for All 32 NFL Teams Ahead of Week 5
ESPN Predicts the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 5
NFL · 1 day ago
ESPN Predicts the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 5
Brock Purdy's MVP Odds & Chances After First 3 Weeks
NFL · 6 days ago
Brock Purdy's MVP Odds & Chances After First 3 Weeks
NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
NFL · 2 weeks ago
NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
NFL · 3 weeks ago
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles