TST Best Bets: October 8, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights return home tonight to play the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a brief road trip up north to Vancouver and Seattle in which the Golden Knights went 2-0-0, Las Vegas improved their record to 3-1-0 this season.

Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights with 10 points so far in four games. Eichel has two goals and eight assists so far.

Third-line center Tomas Hertl has five points in four games so far, ranking second on the team behind Eichel.

Victor Oloffson leads the Golden Knights with four goals.

The Golden Knights' blue line has produced well so far, as Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore have four points and three points respectively.

Goaltender Carter Hart is 2-1 with a .890 save percentage so far, allowing 2.70 goals per game.

The Maple Leafs, now 2-2, are led by veteran right winger William Nylander. Nylander leads the team in points (6), assists (3) and goals (3).

Center and captain Auston Matthews has five points on the year, including two goals and three assists.

Maple Leafs' 2023 first round pick Easton Cowan is third on the team with three points.

Anthony Stolarz leads the Maple Leafs between the pipes, saving 47 of 52 shots for save percentage of .904. Stolarz allows 2.44 goals per game.

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First Pick: Vegas Golden Knights over 1.5 goals

Rundown: So long as this line stays this low, it should be taken advantage of. The Golden Knights have not scored less than three goals in a game yet. With a superstar in Eichel producing the way he is so far – it elevates his line mates and the other lines behind him. Stolarz gives up about 2.5 goals per game as well.

Second Pick: Mark Stone over 0.5 points

Rundown: The Mitch Marner over 0.5 line was tempting – especially since this is a game against his former team. However, Stone has three points in his last two games and four points overall through four games this season. Stone is dependable and this game should be a high offensive output from both sides. Playing on a line with Eichel and Ivan Barbashev helps Stone's case a lot too.