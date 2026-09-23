LA28 unveils Venice Beach triathlon courses, setting stage for Games’ first medals

LOS ANGELES — The first medals of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be awarded against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, with Venice Beach hosting a women’s triathlon course that takes athletes through the surf, past the neighborhood’s famous sign and over its canal bridges.

LA28 unveiled initial details Wednesday of its Olympic and Paralympic triathlon courses, outlining generally flat, loop-style routes through the Venice Beach Zone. All events will share a central transition area and a nearby finish line overlooking the coastline, giving spectators repeated opportunities to watch athletes throughout the races.

The Olympic women’s and men’s individual events are scheduled for July 15-16, 2028, with the women’s competition awarding the Games’ first medals. The Olympic mixed relay will follow July 20, while the Paralympic individual events are set for Aug. 18-19.

“This iconic neighborhood will add another meaningful chapter to its storied history as the first LA28 medals of the 2028 Games are awarded here, with the world’s best athletes taking on courses that showcase the energy, character and beauty of this vibrant beachfront neighborhood,” said Shana Ferguson, LA28’s chief of sport and Games delivery officer.

The Olympic individual races will begin with a beach start, only the second time that format has been used in Olympic triathlon, according to LA28. Athletes will enter the ocean from the sand rather than a pontoon and navigate the surf before completing a 1,000-meter opening swim lap. They will then exit the water, run 25 meters and dive back in for a final 500-meter lap, bringing the swim distance to 1,500 meters.

The 40-kilometer cycling portion will consist of eight 5-kilometer laps along the Venice bike path and neighborhood streets. The route includes two technical turnaround points and takes riders past the Venice sign as they return to the transition area.

Athletes will finish with a 10-kilometer run divided into four 2.5-kilometer laps. The running course will follow portions of the cycling route along the bike path and roadways, then cross bridges over the Venice Canals before returning toward the coastal finish.

Organizers said the generally flat cycling and running routes are designed to encourage speed. The shared transition area will serve as the competition’s central gathering point, with thousands of fans expected to cheer athletes as they return throughout the races.

“Venice is excited to welcome Olympic and Paralympic athletes and fans from around the world to one of LA’s most iconic communities — and showcase everything that makes Venice unforgettable,” Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park said.

The Olympic mixed relay will feature four-person teams competing in a woman-man-woman-man order. Each athlete will complete a 350-meter swim, a 6.6-kilometer bike ride and a 1.6-kilometer run before handing off to the next teammate near the transition area. The cycling leg will include two 3.3-kilometer laps, while the run will consist of two 800-meter laps.

The first competitors will start together from the shoreline. Subsequent teammates will run to the water after receiving the handoff, with each team’s final athlete heading to the shared finish line.

Paralympic competitors will begin from a barge positioned beyond the breakwater, completing a single 750-meter swim lap before entering the transition area. The cycling course will follow the Venice Beach path and neighborhood streets, include two technical turnaround points and pass the Venice sign. LA28 listed the cycling distance as 20 kilometers, followed by a 5-kilometer run over two laps.

The Paralympic program will include men’s and women’s events across six sport classes: PTWC, PTS2, PTS3, PTS4, PTS5 and PTVI.

Athletes will get an opportunity to experience the courses before the Games when Venice hosts World Triathlon’s T50 Triathlon World Tour event July 16-18, 2027. The competition will also allow organizers to assess course performance and operational readiness as LA28 works with World Triathlon and other stakeholders on preparations.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for the third time, following the 1932 and 1984 Games, and stage its first Paralympics in 2028.