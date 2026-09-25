A'nother One; A'ja Wilson ties all-time record with fifth Western Conference Player of the Week honor of the year

LAS VEGAS – The 2026 WNBA regular season was compelling for many reasons.

The playoff seeding race went right down to the wire, and the eight-team field is so tight that the championship really feels like anyone's for the taking. However, one thing — that hasn’t been for a while — still wasn’t up for debate. And that’s who the best player in the league is.

A’ja Wilson’s utter dominance continued. She led the Las Vegas Aces to the No. 3 seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the postseason, averaging an association-best 26.2 points per game. She is the only player ever to finish a season posting north of 26 points a night, and she has now done it twice.

Over the past week, Wilson tallied 27.8 points per tilt — guiding the Aces to a perfect 4-0 in their post-FIBA World Cup slate — earning a league record tying 33rd Player of the Week honor of her career, and the fifth of the season, on Friday. Wilson is now on level terms with Tina Charles for the all-time lead.

Wilson added 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game to her unmatched scoring output. She shot 56 percent from the field and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line — doing all of that in 31 minutes per outing.

Piecing the puzzle together, Wilson winning her fifth MVP award — second straight and third in the last four years — is likely a matter of when, not if.

A’ja got yet another historic week started with 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in the Aces’ 114-77 road win at Seattle on Sept. 17. Three days later, she poured in 30 to lead the Aces to a 98-77 victory over the Storm, at home this time.

The 30-piece saw Wilson eclipse 1,000 points in a single season for the second time in her career — becoming the only player to ever accomplish the feat in multiple seasons. That night, she also set a new personal and franchise single-season scoring record. Following the conclusion of the regular season, that points total is now at 1,073.

On Sept. 22, the Aces shared the scoring wealth in an 89-79 home win against the Los Angeles Sparks, the last time they would ever face the retiring Nneka Ogwumike.

Wilson tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, moving up to No. 12 on WNBA leaderboards for all-time field goals made.

Wilson and the Aces wrapped up the regular season in style — a 100-82 victory at Phoenix — on Thursday. Wilson put the finishing touches on her MVP case with a 34-point, 10- rebound double-double, her 20th of the campaign. It was her 13th 30-point performance of the year (league-high) and 50th of her career. She added four assists and one steal.

Wilson finished the regular season No. 11 among the league’s top all-time scorers (6,792 points). She started the year at No. 21 and is 11 points away from breaking into the top 10. She has the fifth-most double-doubles ever with 140.

The Aces’ playoff first-round opponent was unclear right until the end of Golden State’s late comeback win over the Sparks on Thursday.

Vegas now knows that it will host No. 6 Indiana Fever in Sunday’s opener at Michelob ULTRA Arena — the first of a possible three-game series. It is, of course, the rematch of last year’s semifinals, which the Aces won against the shorthanded Fever 3-2.

The tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and the contest will be televised on ABC.

Atlanta Dream’s Angel Reese was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.