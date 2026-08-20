Pleasant surprise for Aces officially selected to play in FIBA World Cup

While Mai Yamamoto is still adjusting to life in the WNBA, it will not be long until she is back in familiar territory.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Las Vegas Aces guard has been named to the roster for Team Japan at the FIBA World Cup in Berlin on Sept. 4-13.

Yamamoto marks the fifth Aces player heading to Germany, with A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray named to Team USA, while Stephanie Talbot will represent Team Australia.

Aces fans first became familiar with Yamamoto when this same Team Japan faced the defending WNBA champions at Michelob ULTRA Arena on April 26. Though the Aces would walk away with a 94-78 victory, Yamamoto would come away as the star of the show with a game-high 24 points.

When the Aces needed more depth offensively, that first impression clearly stood out to head coach Becky Hammon and team president Nikki Fargas, and the team wasted no time in signing Yamamoto to a rest-of-season contract on July 17.

Since then, Yamamoto has emerged as a key cog on the bench, averaging 5.3 points and 1.7 assists per game. She also leads the team with a 47.4 three-point shooting percentage, showcasing efficiency and reliability as she works to earn a place in the rotation, potentially for next season.

Yamamoto has served as a fixture for Team Japan since 2021, helping to turn her country into one of the more prominent dark horse teams in various international competitions. This includes the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where she posted 17 points, five assists and three rebounds against Team USA, and the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament in Türkiye that she was named the All-Star Five for.

Similarly to the remainder of the Aces contingent heading to Germany, a strong international showcase would do wonders for Yamamoto, especially with the WNBA playoffs coming in such a short time after the tournament concludes.