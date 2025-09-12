Live NowLive
WNBA · 5 hours ago

Predicting the 2025 WNBA Playoff Bracket (Every Round)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

The 2025 WNBA regular season is officially in the books, and now all eyes turn to the playoffs, tipping off Sept. 14.

Can the Minnesota Lynx cap off their dominant year with a title? Will the New York Liberty go back-to-back and defend their crown?

Here’s how I see the entire bracket playing out!

Round 1 Predictions (Best of 3)

Matchup Winner
1. Minnesota Lynx (34-10) vs 8. Golden State Valkyries (23-21) Lynx
2. Las Vegas Aces (30-14) vs 7. Seattle Storm (23-21) Aces
3. Atlanta Dream (30-14) vs 6. Indiana Fever (24-20)  Dream
4. Phoenix Mercury (27-17) vs 5. New York Liberty (27-17) Liberty

Semi-Finals Predictions (Best of 5)

Matchup Winner
1. Lynx vs 5. Liberty Lynx
2. Aces vs 3. Dream Aces

Finals Prediction (Best of 7)

Matchup Winner
1. Lynx vs 2. Aces Lynx

A potential classic featuring two of the league’s premier stars in the Lynx’s Napheesa Collier and the Aces’ A’ja Wilson. Minnesota’s top seed, balanced roster, and motivation from last year’s Finals loss make them the favorites to hoist the trophy. That said, Las Vegas cannot be overlooked; the Aces closed out the regular season on a remarkable 16-game win streak, highlighted by a Sept. 4 victory over the Lynx. I expect Minnesota to ultimately prevail, but this series has all the makings of a seven-game thriller.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

