WNBA Semifinals: Best Player Prop Bets Today (9/23)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
The 2025 WNBA Semifinals continue tonight as the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx host the Phoenix Mercury, followed by the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever battling the Las Vegas Aces in Sin City.
Minnesota and Indiana hold a 1-0 lead in their respective series.
Here are my top player prop bets for the action, each at plus money!
Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
MIN SG Kayla McBride to Record 4+ Rebounds (+172) vs. Mercury
- McBride pulled down six rebounds against the Mercury in Game 1’s win.
- She has grabbed 4+ boards in back-to-back games and three of her past four.
- McBride has hit this mark in three of the past four meetings against the Mercury.
- Phoenix allowed the third-most rebounds per game to opponents during the regular season.
IND SG Kelsey Mitchell 3+ Made Threes (+102) @ Aces
- Mitchell shot 4-of-6 from downtown in Game 1’s victory, part of a massive 34-point performance.
- She has drained 3+ triples in three straight games, shooting a sizzling 55% (11-20) from downtown during that span. I’ll continue to ride the hot hand.
- Mitchell is averaging 3.5 made threes per game against the Liberty this year (regular season + playoffs).
