Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

WNBA · 3 hours ago

WNBA Semifinals: Best Player Prop Bets Today (9/23)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


The 2025 WNBA Semifinals continue tonight as the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx host the Phoenix Mercury, followed by the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever battling the Las Vegas Aces in Sin City.

Minnesota and Indiana hold a 1-0 lead in their respective series.

Here are my top player prop bets for the action, each at plus money!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

MIN SG Kayla McBride to Record 4+ Rebounds (+172) vs. Mercury

  • McBride pulled down six rebounds against the Mercury in Game 1’s win.
  • She has grabbed 4+ boards in back-to-back games and three of her past four
  • McBride has hit this mark in three of the past four meetings against the Mercury.
  • Phoenix allowed the third-most rebounds per game to opponents during the regular season.

IND SG Kelsey Mitchell 3+ Made Threes (+102) @ Aces

  • Mitchell shot 4-of-6 from downtown in Game 1’s victory, part of a massive 34-point performance.
  • She has drained 3+ triples in three straight games, shooting a sizzling 55% (11-20) from downtown during that span. I’ll continue to ride the hot hand.
  • Mitchell is averaging 3.5 made threes per game against the Liberty this year (regular season + playoffs).

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Predicting the 2025 WNBA Playoff Bracket (Every Round)

WNBA · 11 days ago

Paul Connor

WNBA Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/09)

WNBA · 14 days ago

Paul Connor

WNBA Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/02)

WNBA · 21 days ago

Paul Connor

WNBA MVP Betting Trends: Can A'ja Wilson Catch Napheesa Collier?

WNBA · 26 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

WNBA Championship Betting Trends: Anyone Stopping the Lynx?

WNBA · 27 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

WNBA Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (8/27)

WNBA · 27 days ago

Paul Connor

WNBA Today (8/26): Best Player Prop Bets

WNBA · 28 days ago

Paul Connor

WNBA Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (8/21)

WNBA · 1 month ago

Paul Connor

WNBA Today (8/19): Best Player Prop Bets

WNBA · 1 month ago

Paul Connor

WNBA Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (Aug. 14)

WNBA · 1 month ago

Paul Connor