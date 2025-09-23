WNBA Semifinals: Best Player Prop Bets Today (9/23)

‌



The 2025 WNBA Semifinals continue tonight as the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx host the Phoenix Mercury, followed by the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever battling the Las Vegas Aces in Sin City.

Minnesota and Indiana hold a 1-0 lead in their respective series.

Here are my top player prop bets for the action, each at plus money!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

MIN SG Kayla McBride to Record 4+ Rebounds (+172) vs. Mercury

McBride pulled down six rebounds against the Mercury in Game 1’s win.

against the Mercury in Game 1’s win. She has grabbed 4+ boards in back-to-back games and three of her past four .

and . McBride has hit this mark in three of the past four meetings against the Mercury .

. Phoenix allowed the third-most rebounds per game to opponents during the regular season.

IND SG Kelsey Mitchell 3+ Made Threes (+102) @ Aces

Mitchell shot 4-of-6 from downtown in Game 1’s victory, part of a massive 34-point performance .

in Game 1’s victory, part of a massive . She has drained 3+ triples in three straight games , shooting a sizzling 55% (11-20) from downtown during that span. I’ll continue to ride the hot hand .

, shooting a during that span. I’ll continue to ride the . Mitchell is averaging 3.5 made threes per game against the Liberty this year (regular season + playoffs).

