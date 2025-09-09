Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

WNBA · 3 hours ago

WNBA Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/09)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • First Round Matchups

    (1) Lynx vs (8) Storm

    (2) Dream vs (7) Fever

    (3) Aces vs (6) Valkyries

    (4) Mercury vs (5) Liberty

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2. Atlanta Dream

    Record: 29-14

    WNBA Championship Odds: +800

  • 3. Las Vegas Aces

    Record: 28-14

    WNBA Championship Odds: +360

  • 4. Phoenix Mercury 

    Record: 27-15

    WNBA Championship Odds: +1500

  • 5. New York Liberty

    Record: 25-17

    WNBA Championship Odds: +340

  • 6. Golden State Valkyries

    Record: 23-19

    WNBA Championship Odds: +10000

  • 7. Indiana Fever

    Record: 23-20

    WNBA Championship Odds: +20000

    Note: Superstar Caitlin Clark will not return to play this season as she continues to recover from a groin injury.

  • 8. Seattle Storm

    Record: 22-21

    WNBA Championship Odds: +4500

