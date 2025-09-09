WNBA Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/09)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
First Round Matchups
(1) Lynx vs (8) Storm
(2) Dream vs (7) Fever
(3) Aces vs (6) Valkyries
(4) Mercury vs (5) Liberty
1. Minnesota Lynx
Record: 33-9
WNBA Championship Odds: +110
Note: All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
2. Atlanta Dream
Record: 29-14
WNBA Championship Odds: +800
3. Las Vegas Aces
Record: 28-14
WNBA Championship Odds: +360
4. Phoenix Mercury
Record: 27-15
WNBA Championship Odds: +1500
5. New York Liberty
Record: 25-17
WNBA Championship Odds: +340
6. Golden State Valkyries
Record: 23-19
WNBA Championship Odds: +10000
7. Indiana Fever
Record: 23-20
WNBA Championship Odds: +20000
Note: Superstar Caitlin Clark will not return to play this season as she continues to recover from a groin injury.
8. Seattle Storm
Record: 22-21
WNBA Championship Odds: +4500
