Sabrina Ionescu reflects on leadership and the Liberty's chemistry

The New York Liberty have been one of the WNBA's best teams this season, but Sabrina Ionescu doesn't think their success is just about talent.

Before Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Ionescu pointed to one quality she believes separates New York from the rest of the league: unselfishness. A few hours later, the Liberty showed exactly what she meant, holding off the Sparks for a 113-109 win behind Ionescu's 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

"We have a really, really good locker room of just really good people wanting to sacrifice their own personal agendas for the greater good of the team," Ionescu said. "I don't think that's something fans or anybody on the outside can really understand unless you've been in it."

Ionescu said every season presents a different challenge, and this year's group has spent the season building chemistry while continuing to grow together.

"Every year brings new challenges and different adversities," she said. "This year, we're just continuing to build chemistry with one another. I feel like we're turning a corner, so hopefully we can continue to stack wins."

As one of the Liberty's leaders, Ionescu said she hopes her impact reaches far beyond the box score.

"It's not just about the numbers you score or what you do," she said. "It's about the legacy you want to leave and how you want to impact the next generation."

Whether she's having a big scoring night or an off shooting game, Ionescu said she wants young fans to see the same thing every time she steps on the court.

"I want people to see a player that's resilient," she said. "No matter how the game's going, if the ball's going in or not, just continuing to stick with the work and never give up."

That same mindset carries over into how she supports her teammates. When asked about Satou Sabally as she continues recovering from another concussion, Ionescu's focus wasn't on basketball. It was on making sure her teammate felt supported.

"We're just always there for support and making sure she doesn't feel any pressure or rush from us," she said. "You don't want to mess with something like that."

Ionescu said everyone on the Liberty understands the pressure Sabally likely feels to return, but the team's priority is giving her the time she needs.

"For us, it's just giving her grace," she said. "She's going through it, and we're just there for her as a person."

On the floor, Ionescu said she's continued to grow as teams send more defensive attention her way. Instead of forcing the issue, she's learned to read coverages and create opportunities for her teammates.

"The more possessions you see, the more comfortable you get with it," she said. "It's just understanding how teams are defending and finding ways to help my team."

For Ionescu, winning will always matter. But just as important is the legacy she leaves, whether that's through her teammates, the young fans watching every night or the example she sets every time she steps on the floor.