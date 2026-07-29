TST Best Bets: July 29, 2026

Tonight’s WNBA doubleheader features one matchup between playoff contenders and another between teams on opposite ends of the standings.

The opening matchup is the more compelling of the two, as the red-hot Dallas Wings host a team they have been unable to solve. Dallas has won seven of its last eight games, but Atlanta has already beaten the Wings twice this season and will look to spoil their momentum by completing the season sweep.

On the back end of this doubleheader, the floundering Phoenix Mercury will try to build on their two-game winning streak against a Golden State Valkyries team that has established itself as a championship contender.

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First Pick: Golden State Valkyries -4 over Phoenix Mercury

Rundown: The season from hell for the Mercury has reached a tipping point coming out of the All-Star break, as star point forward Alyssa Thomas was floated in trade discussions despite the team being just one year removed from a Finals appearance.

Although Golden State’s nine-game winning streak was snapped in its final game before the break against Washington, tonight’s matchup does not scream trap game and instead projects to be another convincing Valkyries victory.

The Mercury are 0-4 against the spread as home underdogs this season, and don’t expect tonight to be the first time they cover, particularly with Golden State laying only four points.

Second Pick: Dallas Wings +1.5 over Atlanta Dream

Rundown: The line here is a little puzzling, as the Wings have been the superior team for some time now.

After spending the majority of the season atop the Eastern Conference standings, the Dream fell into a five-game losing streak and are now 4-6 over their last 10, allowing the Fever to usurp them.

Atlanta recovered by winning three straight games entering the break, but despite matching up favorably with the Wings, Dallas is well-positioned to halt that momentum tonight.

Dallas is at home and has rocketed up to fifth in the league in net rating.

Atlanta has been a weaker road team all season, going 5-8 against the spread, so expect Dallas to score another impressive victory with Paige Bueckers in the lineup.