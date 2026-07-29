Sparks lose sixth straight after falling short to Liberty

LOS ANGELES — Close again but close doesn't count in the standings.

It was a back-and-forth affair for basically the entire game before the Liberty took a double-digit lead. The Sparks valiantly tried to make a comeback but fell short, 113-109.

It was definitely a frustrating game. The Sparks shot well at just over 60 percent. They set a franchise record in assists at 35. They made 16 three-pointers. Six players scored in double figures. And they still came up short.

"I think we played well," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. "We had 30 points off of 18 turnovers, right? We were active, we were connected. Good offense beats good defense. There were some mistakes, obviously. We're not going to play perfect, neither did they. We made more field goals than them. We lost at the free throw line. It's hard to defend the shooter at the free throw line. So I'm proud of our team. Again, E said it, it's not moral victories but we can build on that. We had 35 assists. That's a franchise record. We're playing the right way and you can go down the line. Rae (Burrell) was phenomenal attacking and a couple times she had a turnover, she got both of them back. That's winning basketball, right? We didn't get the reward of the win but I'm proud of the team."

How did they feel about their defense? Q by @FlyByKnite pic.twitter.com/AwcuMNI00O — Rey-Rey (@TheNoLookPass) July 29, 2026

Sparks back-up guard Chance Gray also agreed with the notion that they played well.

"I think we're playing the right way, honestly," the rookie guard said. "I think today we played a great game and I think their bench had 40 points, something like that. It was just one of those games. But I think the way we shared the ball, the way we moved the ball, the way we were active defensively, I think we just need to keep building on that, and the wins will start to come."

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 29 points. The Sparks did what they could.

"I think with Stewie, she's a player that you contain," Sparks guard Erica Wheeler said. "We threw different things at her. We trapped her, we hedged her, we switched it. She's a great player. I think, defensively, we did a great job and like, she's hitting tough shots. So for us, I think it was the biggest thing for us, we were just taking the ball a lot and not worrying about whether they made a shot or not, we were still, you know, trying to get the ball down and be able to score. So credit to Stewie; she is who she is, but those type of players you contain."

Conversations between the players when the Liberty are making those runs. Q by @MykellthePG pic.twitter.com/SgtkaMeK9s — Rey-Rey (@TheNoLookPass) July 29, 2026

Rae Burrell tied a career-high with 24 points.

"I just am disappointed. Obviously, we want to win," Burrell said. "I don't want to lose ever so that just sucks. But for me, I mean just staying aggressive. I definitely want to clean up those turnovers that I did have like and I was able to get it back but just want to take care of the ball better on the offensive end and just whatever my team needs from me."

The Liberty went up, 105-94, with 3:34 left. The Sparks were able to cut into the lead with seven straight points. But Bec Allen, who hadn't made a shot all game, made a clutch corner three to separate themselves from the Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike made consecutive threes late but the Sparks ran out of time.

The Sparks have lost six straight and are now 10-17. With the trade deadline looming, it could be an interesting weekend for the team and the league. Or maybe nothing will happen at all and the season rolls on with the same team intact.

The Liberty were led by Stewart with 29 and Sabrina Ionescu with 27. The bench came through for NYC as Rebekah Gardner (15), Han Xu (13), and Marine Fauthoux (13) all scored in double figures.

The Sparks had six players in double digits. Rae Burrell had 24. Ogwumike came on late with 21 while Erica Wheeler had 17. Ogwumike and Wheeler each had nine assists; Ogwumike tied a career-high in that department.

The team also retired the jersey of DeLisha Milton-Jones. She joined the jerseys of Penny Toler, Lisa Leslie, and Candace Parker, who was in attendance for the game.

But as for the Sparks of the present? They're set to go on a three-game road trip, starting in Portland on Sunday. They'll have a lot to think about as the team is in the midst of a six-game losing streak.