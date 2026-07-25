Ogwumike becomes all-time leading scorer in WNBA All-Star history as Team Spoon beats Team Coop

CHICAGO — 11-time All-Star and Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike keeps breaking records.

Team Spoon defeated Team Coop, 129-122, in a high-scoring affair. During the game, Ogwumike broke Maya Moore's record as she becomes the all-time leading scorer in WNBA all-star game history. Ogwumike scored 11 points and grabbed nine boards. After the game, Ogwumike now has 127 total points in her WNBA all-star career.

Ogwumike played in her 11th All-Star game, which ties her for second most in WNBA history (Diana Taurasi; Sue Bird has the most in history with 13). She played just under 18 minutes but still did quite a bit of activity. In addition to those points and boards, Ogwumike also had three assists as well as one steal.

Kelsey Plum was the other Spark that was chosen for the All-Star game but Plum has not played since June 21st at home against the Liberty. Plum said during the weekend that she figures to be back "next week." The Sparks play next on Tuesday against that same Liberty team and there will be information as that game gets closer.

Speaking of the Liberty, Jonquel Jones won the All-Star Game MVP award as she scored 22 points, grabbed 13 boards, and dished out eight assists in a near-triple-double performance.

The game also set a record with the highest attendance ever for a WNBA All-Star Game. It took place in United Center and the announced attendance was 19,783. Women's basketball continues to gain momentum and it showed here in this all-star game.

But as for Ogwumike, another day, another record. She's broken multiple team and league records over the course of this season. And on Sunday, another record goes down for the future hall-of-famer.