TST Best Bets: July 22, 2026

The final night of WNBA action before the All-Star break is packed with intriguing matchups, as two of the league’s top contenders look to enter the layoff on a high note.

The Indiana Fever have a chance to overtake the Atlanta Dream for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but they first must take care of a Connecticut Sun team that has played much better basketball as of late.

In the Western Conference, the Dallas Wings will likely be without Paige Bueckers for a second consecutive game. With the top of the standings separated by such a slim margin, Dallas cannot afford to stumble against an inferior opponent, even without its best player.

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First Pick: Connecticut Sun +10 over Indiana Fever

Rundown: The Sun have been a difficult team to figure out from a betting perspective this season.

They’ve remained near the bottom of the league standings all year, currently sitting 14th with a 7-19 record, but they actually own the fifth-best record against the spread. Connecticut consistently finds ways to lose games, but this team is not as bad as its record suggests and has played its best basketball heading into the All-Star break, going 5-5 over its last 10.

Indiana, on the other hand, is just 13-13 against the spread, tied for eighth in the league. The Fever have consistently hovered near the top of the Eastern Conference standings thanks to the high offensive floor provided by their star backcourt duo, but they have not always handled inferior opponents convincingly.

In their last three games against non-playoff teams, the Fever are 2-1, with both victories coming by just three points. This spread feels a bit too large given each team’s track record. Expect Indiana to secure the victory, but Connecticut to cover in a relatively competitive matchup.

Second Pick: Dallas Wings -5.5 over Portland Fire

Jun 13, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Fire guard Carla Leite (0) drives to the basket against Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James (10) during the first half at Moda Center Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images Jun 13, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Fire guard Carla Leite (0) drives to the basket against Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James (10) during the first half at Moda Center

Rundown: Without Bueckers on Monday, the Wings had their six-game winning streak snapped by the New York Liberty, but Dallas still showcased its depth by pushing one of the league’s premier championship contenders into overtime.

The Wings rank inside the top five in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating this season, and their recent play has established them as a legitimate contender.

Dallas has also been reliable away from home, owning the fourth-best road record in the league. Even without its best player, the Wings should be able to take care of a Portland team that ranks just 14th in net rating.