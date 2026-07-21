Nneka Ogwumike opens up about leadership and legacy

After more than a decade in the WNBA, Nneka Ogwumike has seen the league change in ways she never imagined.

Now one of the league's most respected veterans, Ogwumike has seen everything from improved player resources to the explosion in the league's popularity while balancing leadership roles on and off the court.

Looking back on her rookie season, Ogwumike said one of the biggest surprises has been the league's commitment to improving player resources.

"I think, to be honest, a lot of the accommodations that we get now, the facility standards, staffing standards," Ogwumike said. "I didn't expect all these things to be possible. They're amazing."

While the WNBA has changed dramatically since she entered the league in 2012, Ogwumike believes her greatest contribution to the Sparks has been sharing the history and culture of one of the league's most historic organizations.

"This Sparks team has gone through a lot of changes, but I think just bringing my experience, not just as a player, but being with the Sparks for so long," she said. "I've played with so many greats, I've been connected with so many greats, and there's a lot of cultural legacy that's infused in this organization. Hopefully providing that type of foundation can be helpful."

The way she leads has changed over the years, too. Early in her career, Ogwumike relied more on leading by example. Today, she's much more comfortable speaking up, especially when her teammates need to hear it.

"I've become more vocal for sure," she said. "I think I was a little more reserved with my voice early on, but I've become more confident speaking in times when things might feel challenging."

Her leadership extends well beyond the court. Ogwumike serves as president of the WNBPA, a role that often overlaps with her responsibilities as a teammate.

"I think a lot of times how I am as president and as a player kind of overlap in a lot of different ways," Ogwumike said. "I'd like to think the strengths of those two roles help me with the other hats that I have to wear."

She laughed while describing the balance.

"It's almost like a dance," she said. "Sometimes I can be a little bit presidential when I'm playing. Sometimes I can incorporate being a team player with the executive committee and with the union. I appreciate being able to tap into both."

As the popularity of women's basketball continues to soar, Ogwumike believes the league's next step is making sure that growth continues to benefit the players.

"Continuing to ensure that we have an environment, investment, and also safety and priority for the players," she said when asked what the league's biggest opportunity is moving forward.

When asked what she hopes her legacy will be once her playing career is over, Ogwumike's answer reflected the same selfless mindset that has defined her career.

"I wanted to be great, and I wanted to be around people that were great," she said. "Hopefully things were greater, for whatever reason, while I was playing."

Whether she's leading in the locker room, representing players across the league or continuing to compete at a high level, Ogwumike hopes she's left the game better than she found it. Judging by everything she's accomplished, she's well on her way.