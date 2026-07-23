Aces go into All-Star break with comeback loss to upstart Mystics

The Las Vegas Aces are definitely going to want this one back.

On Wednesday, the Aces completed their schedule before the All-Star break in excruciating fashion, coughing up a nine point lead in the fourth quarter to fall 100-99 to the Washington Mystics.

“When we don’t defend, we lose,” Aces head coach Becky Hammon laid out plainly during her postgame press conference. “Giving up 100 points, a 29-point fourth quarter, we’re not going to win those games. We’re 0-3 when we do that.”

Wasted hand

With the stat lines that some of the Aces had, the numbers do not indicate a loss very often.

A’ja Wilson continued to dominate, posting a game-high 38 points. Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray would also be up for the challenge with 24 and 19 points, respectively. While the stars would put up gaudy numbers, they were let down by a group that struggled to score behind them, with only Jewell Loyd (eight points) recording more than four points.

“As great as our basketball players are, they’re just as great humans, so that’s really cool to be around,” said Brianna Turner. “They just hold such a high standard, hold everyone to such a high standard.”

Beaten by committee

While the Aces did not have the depth on their side, the Mystics were more than happy to attack with theirs.

All-Star snub Shakira Austin is continuing what has been a breakout campaign for herself with a team-high 25 points, including the layup and and-one that ultimately sunk the Aces. All-Star Sonia Citron also contributed heavily with 20 points on the game. The remaining three starters (Kiki Iriafen, Michaela Onyenwere, Georgia Amoore) and rookie Lauren Betts would make it six Mystics in double-digit points, which allowed them to pull off the upset victory at home.

“Our focus as a team is to get better every day, especially on defense,” said Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. “We need to make sure we go back and watch how we had a couple lapses defensively and see how we can get better for the next part of this season.”

Too many chances

Unsurprisingly, the Aces found themselves in a difficult spot having to outmuscle the WNBA’s top rebounding team in the Mystics.

On top of her 12 points, Iriafen would record a game-high 10 rebounds to complete a double-double for herself. While Wilson and Young would have seven boards each, the Aces still found themselves on the wrong side of a 34-24 rebounding battle. Even more telling, the Aces allowed 12 offensive rebounds to the Mystics, which caused them to take on too much water and allowed the younger team more opportunities with the ball.