Sparks look to bounce back against hot Wings

The Los Angeles Sparks don't get much of a break.

After falling in their game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, the Sparks head to Arlington on Sunday for a rematch with one of the hottest teams in the WNBA, the Dallas Wings. Dallas has won five straight games and already got the better of Los Angeles once this season, giving the Sparks another chance to see how they stack up against one of the Western Conference's top teams.

The first meeting came back on June 5 at Crypto.com Arena, where the Wings pulled away for a 104-96 win. Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 30 points, while Paige Bueckers put together one of the best games of her young career, finishing with a career-high 14 assists as Dallas' offense clicked all afternoon.

The Wings have only gotten better since then.

Dallas enters Sunday's matchup with a 16-8 record and plenty of confidence. Bueckers has looked like one of the league's brightest stars, averaging nearly 23 points during the Wings' recent stretch while continuing to make life easier for everyone around her. Ogunbowale remains one of the WNBA's most dangerous scorers, capable of catching fire at any point.

For the Sparks, slowing down that backcourt will be at the top of the priority list.

Los Angeles comes into the game at 10-14 and will once again be without Kelsey Plum, who remains sidelined with a lower-leg injury. That means even more responsibility falls on veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike, who has been the team's steady presence all season. Ogwumike is averaging 17.3 points and 8.9 rebounds while continuing to lead by example on both ends of the floor.

The Sparks also know they'll have to clean up some of the mistakes that hurt them the first time these teams met. Dallas pushed the pace, shared the ball well, and took advantage of scoring opportunities in transition. If Los Angeles wants a different result on Sunday, limiting turnovers and making the Wings work in the half-court will be key.

Sunday's game is another opportunity for the Sparks to build some momentum as they continue navigating life without Plum. Beating a team that's won five straight won't be easy, but it's also the kind of challenge that could give Los Angeles a much-needed boost heading into the next stretch of the season.