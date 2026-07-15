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WNBA · 10 minutes ago

Sparks stars Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike selected to opposing All-Star teams

Holland Kaplan

Host · Writer

When the lights come on in Chicago for WNBA All-Star Weekend, the Los Angeles Sparks will have representation on both sidelines.

Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike, who were both named All-Star reserves earlier this month, learned their teams during Wednesday's WNBA All-Star Draft. Plum was selected by WNBA legend Cynthia Cooper with the ninth overall reserve pick and will suit up for Team Coop, while Ogwumike was taken two picks later by Teresa Weatherspoon as the 11th reserve selection to join Team Spoon. 

While they'll be opponents for one night, it's another reminder of how important both veterans have been to the Sparks this season.

For Plum, it's another All-Star appearance in a season that hasn't been in her favor injury-wise. Injuries have sidelined the veteran guard for almost a month so far, but before going down, she was having a career season. Her ability to score from anywhere on the floor and create for teammates made her an easy choice when Cooper began filling out her roster. It is not confirmed whether she will be playing yet, as she has not returned to the court in a couple of weeks. 

Ogwumike's selection felt just as fitting.

The longtime Sparks star has continued adding to an already remarkable resume in her 15th WNBA season. Over the past week alone, she became one of only five players in league history to reach 3,000 career field goals, moved into the top five in career assists, and tied Lisa Leslie for the most points in Sparks franchise history. Even as Los Angeles has battled injuries throughout the season, Ogwumike has remained the steady presence the organization has leaned on night after night.

Those accomplishments made her an easy fit for Weatherspoon's squad, where she'll join a roster headlined by some of the league's biggest stars. 

The split also adds a little extra intrigue for Sparks fans. Rather than rooting for one All-Star team, they'll have a reason to watch both, with Plum and Ogwumike competing against one another instead of alongside each other.  Being selected as All-Stars was the recognition that reflected the impact each has had despite the Sparks navigating a rocky first half of the season. 

Now, they'll head to Chicago wearing different jerseys but representing the same franchise. Plum will look to help Team Coop come away with a win, while Ogwumike will do the same for Team Spoon. Once All-Star Weekend wraps up, the two veterans will reunite in Los Angeles as the Sparks turn their attention back to the second half of the season and a push for the playoffs.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 15 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSV

GSV

+2.5

+116

O 166.5

IND

IND

-2.5

-142

U 166.5

Final
Sky covered -3.5, O 170.5
SEA

SEA

90

CHI

CHI

95

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