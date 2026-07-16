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WNBA · 2 hours ago

All-Star rosters split Aces on opposing sides

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

When the All-Star Game arrives, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young will both be placed in a strange situation: against one another.

The All-Star Game rosters have officially dropped, placing Wilson on Team Spoon for general manager Teresa Weatherspoon, while Young joins Team Coop for general manager Cynthia Cooper.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon was also tabbed to represent Team Coop, opposite Team Spoon and Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve.

Wilson was the second pick of Team Spoon behind second-leading vote-getter Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, while Young was the second-to-last selection for Team Coop, which features leading vote-getter Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings.

The All-Star Game this season is designed to commemorate 30 years of the WNBA, paying homage to the past while showcasing the stars of the present and future.

Wilson and Young will be set to square off when the game tips off on July 25 at United Center in Chicago.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Sky covered -3.5, O 170.5
SEA

SEA

90

CHI

CHI

95

Final
Sparks covered +11.5, O 181.5
LAS

LAS

87

MIN

MIN

96

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