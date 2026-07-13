Sparks get closed out by Dream in late run

ATLANTA — It was a hard-fought game for the Sparks. But in the end, it was not enough.

The Sparks took a late 87-85 run before a plethora of turnovers turned into big scores for the Dream. Atlanta closed out Los Angeles with a 16-5 stampede and win, 101-92.

The energy has, at least, seen a turnaround since their loss against the Storm when they seemed to be floundering.

"We just got to stay together," Sparks wing Rae Burrell said. "Let's think about this league: you play every other night so we don't really have time to dwell on what's already happened and just focus on what we can do better. We're seeing growth in areas, which is very good, so we just want to keep building on that and find that consistency and keep that momentum going. But, you know, we've got another opportunity (on Wednesday)."

"I would also say to that, like, this season's not over," Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts said. "And we're not walking around like, oh, man. Like, no. We're one game out of making the playoffs. That's the goal. That's the plan. We'll get healthy. I'm not buying into the narrative that we're having some brutal season. We're not. It's a process. We've had adversity. We have new players, new all-stars that are fitting in. It takes time and I know we're not in a patient industry but I'm not going to buy into the, oh, what's wrong?

"We're just going to keep plowing things," Roberts continued. "We're going to get healthy. We're going to get (Cameron Brink) back. We're going to get (Kelsey Plum) back and keep moving forward but we're only halfway through. So this will not be the story of the season."

The Sparks are indeed halfway through the season with a 10-12 slate. But it was a tough game against the Dream that got away.

"It was a game of runs, especially in that second half," Roberts said. "First half, we came out of halftime down 11. We won the second half but, you know, it was a game of runs, and Atlanta made the last run. And then we just couldn't… we had a couple really key turnovers that just kind of sunk us but, yeah, that's what happened."

The Sparks turned the ball over five times in a three-minute span after getting the lead. During that period, Angel Reese sank a go-ahead three (2 for 21, which is .095, from behind the arc going into Monday night!) and the Dream never relinquished that lead again.

"Basically what Coach was saying, I think that we were trying to make something happen but we had some key turnovers, including myself," Sparks all-star forward Nneka Ogwumike summarized. "We were playing hard but I think we could probably have dialed up a little bit on the execution of it all. That's something that has been a point of emphasis for us. The good thing about this league is that on Wednesday, we can try and get that back. But all credit to Atlanta. They really tapped in in those last three minutes."

Erica Wheeler led the team in scoring with 20 points as she tried her damnedest to keep the team in it.

"I thought E-Dub played her guts out, hit some big shots," Roberts said. "And I thought (Wheeler and Jordin Canada) battled really well and did… I think she understands that we need her to not just facilitate but also look for those shots. She's doing a good job of that. Led us tonight in scoring."

All five starters for the Sparks scored in double figures for the third game in a row. Aside from Wheeler's 20, Ogwumike scored 19 while Burrell put in 18. For the Dream, Reese had another double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Allisha Gray scored 20 while Canada ended up with 16 points and nine assists.

The Dream outrebounded the Sparks, 39-26. Sparks had 18 turnovers while the Dream had 16. Still, the Dream had seven more shots on goal and to defeat a team like Atlanta, the Sparks need as many possessions and, in turn, shots as possible.

But the beat goes on with the Sparks as they face the Minnesota Lynx on a Wednesday matinee contest.