Jacy Sheldon settling into life with the Chicago Sky

LOS ANGELES — Jacy Sheldon has already experienced plenty of change early in her WNBA career. The third-year guard is now with the Chicago Sky. While moving teams hasn't always been easy, Sheldon said she's enjoyed getting a fresh start in Chicago.

"Chicago's been great," Sheldon said before Friday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. "It's an amazing city. It's still in the Midwest, so I'm back home. I've enjoyed it so far."

Even with all the changes, Sheldon said she's tried to keep her focus on the things she can control.

"I think with a lot of change comes a lot of focus on what you can get better at every year," she said. "The things I can control are my work ethic, and I think that's been pretty consistent my whole life."

That mindset has helped her continue developing while adjusting to different teammates, coaches, and systems.

One of the biggest adjustments has been learning the pace of the WNBA. Sheldon said the professional game actually felt slower than college at first.

"There are times where you can push the pace, and there are times where you have to slow down and control your offense," she said.

Heading into Friday's matchup against the Sparks, Sheldon expected Los Angeles' athletic perimeter defenders to make every possession difficult.

"They're really good at guarding that first action," she said. "For us, it's getting to our second actions, moving the ball side to side and making them guard us late into the shot clock."

Defense has also become a major part of Sheldon's identity.

"My focus is just trying to make them uncomfortable out there," she said. "When the guards are aggressive defensively, it gets everybody going."

Away from basketball, Sheldon is passionate about Beyond Ability Matters, a nonprofit founded by her aunt in 2018 that provides housing, services, and life experiences for adults with special needs.

"It's within our family," Sheldon said. "I've been able to spend a lot of time with them when I'm home."

She smiled while talking about the organization, sharing how participants have traveled to places like Japan and Florida while building friendships and gaining new experiences along the way.

"They've gone to so many cool places and had so many experiences," Sheldon said. "Watching these adults grow throughout their lives has been a joy for me."

Although basketball takes up most of her time during the season, Sheldon hopes to become even more involved with Beyond Ability Matters once the offseason arrives.

"It's hard during the season because we're so focused on basketball," she said. "But I'd like to get more involved in the offseason."

For now, though, her focus remains the same both on and off the court: keep working, keep improving, and make an impact wherever she can.

Rob Tiongson from the Podium Finish contributed to this article.