Ariel Atkins' season-high performance reflects growing comfort in Spark offense

In Friday night's 102-87 win over the Chicago Sky, Ariel Atkins former team, she scored a season-high 17 points and 6 assists, providing another offensive spark as Los Angeles eclipsed the 100-point mark for the second straight game. She knocked down an early three-pointer to open the second quarter, attacked the basket with confidence throughout the night, and came up with several timely defensive plays that helped shift momentum in the Sparks' favor.

The scoring was encouraging, but Atkins said the team's success meant more than the individual milestone.

"Obviously, it feels good to see shots go in," Atkins said after the game. "My biggest thing is that it feels good when we all feel good too. And obviously, when they lead to wins, it makes it even better."

Atkins' impact extended well beyond the stat sheet. She was active defensively, coming up with multiple steals that led to transition opportunities, and her energy helped fuel a balanced offensive attack that finished with a season-high 32 assists as a team. All five Sparks starters reached double figures, a reflection of the unselfish style of play head coach Lynne Roberts has been emphasizing throughout the season.

"It's been emphasized all season," Roberts said. "The ball's moving, everybody's involved, and it's becoming about getting the win instead of one person getting the bucket. That's the mentality of great teams."

While the Sparks entered the fourth quarter holding just a three-point lead, Atkins helped keep the group composed as Chicago made one final push. Rather than allowing mistakes to snowball, Los Angeles responded with its strongest defensive stretch of the night, outscoring the Sky 29-17 in the final period.

Roberts has repeatedly pointed to confidence and continuity as areas the team has been building toward, particularly after adjusting to life without Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink in the lineup. Over Wednesday and Friday's games, that progress has started to show.

For Atkins, Friday's season-high wasn't simply about putting points on the board. It was another sign that she's becoming increasingly comfortable within the Sparks' system, and as her confidence continues to grow, so does Los Angeles'. With a challenging road stretch ahead, the Sparks will look for Atkins to continue providing the steady two-way presence that has made her such an important part of the team's recent turnaround.