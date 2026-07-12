Stars old and new shine as Aces decimate Mercury to start back-to-back

With a pair of competitive games loaded up for this weekend, the Las Vegas Aces needed a positive start to gather some momentum in preparation for a revenge match against the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

They got exactly what they asked for against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, with production all across the lineup in a dominant 106-58 victory on Saturday.

The victory sets a new franchise record for the Aces, with 48 points being the new mark to beat for largest margin of victory.

“It’s obviously a good momentum game, but it’s a whole new 40-minute game,” said Aces head coach Becky Hammon. “We got to start over, got to do the work all over. We obviously want to keep our eye on the ball on the defensive end, especially. Indiana…they’re a problem, offensively, so we’re going to have to be on it defensively from the jump tomorrow.”

Scorched earth

The first half was arguably the most dominant the Aces have looked all season, starting a back-to-back weekend on a positive note.

Outside of taking a commanding 34-point lead into the locker room, every number tilted heavily in favor of Las Vegas. The Mercury were held to nine points in the first quarter, and held to a measly 26.5 shooting percentage after twenty minutes. The Aces would also triple up Phoenix in assists (16 to five) and nearly double them in rebounds (25 to 13) to push the lead towards insurmountable territory halfway through.

“Just disruption. Physicality. You try to do your part,” said Hammon about how the Aces were able to shut down the top options for the Mercury.

“They missed some shots, obviously, but I want to give credit to our defense. We had a hand in helping them miss.”

Running duos

Unsurprisingly, the Aces would get off to a hot start thanks to the tremendous play of some of their best players.

A’ja Wilson would continue her typical dominance, notching a double-double before the end of the first half and finishing the game with 21 points and 15 rebounds. In the third quarter, Chelsea Gray would secure a double-double for herself with 11 assists on top of 15 points. Both players, as well as NaLyssa Smith and Jackie Young, would get the fourth quarter off with the game well in hand, but their efforts propelled the Aces to jumping out in front early and never looking back.

“She’s our general. She’s the Point Gawd. She does what she does,” said Wilson about her longtime teammate Gray.

“I think Becky said we were 30 assists on 39 shots. That is huge for us, not only because we have the talent to do so, but the ball is popping. The ball is moving, and I think that’s when you see our best basketball.”

Lucky 13

24 hours ago, Justine Pissott was a little-known second-round rookie who was filling in the lineup in place of Chennedy Carter. After Saturday, that narrative may have changed completely.

Even in a game with little intrigue, Pissott electrified the Aces fans who stayed to watch their team secure a victory. With 19 points and a game-high five three-point shots all in the fourth quarter, Pissott earned herself a standing ovation from the crowd as players like Wilson showed their support for their new teammate. The rookie certainly makes things interesting for Hammon, who will now have a choice to see if Pissott has earned an extended role in a revenge game against the team that drafted her.

“I would definitely say I was nervous, but everyone kept telling me just shoot the ball when you go in. Play with confidence,” said Pissott heading into her debut. “Coach Becky was just like ‘Yeah, go in there and do what you do’ and I feel like, when she told me that, I…just breathed and then I just played my game.”