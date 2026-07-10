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WNBA · 12 minutes ago

Aces' Becky Hammon named All-Star game coach for third time

Arion Armeniakos

Host · Writer

LAS VEGAS – With the Aces’ 88-80 road win over the Portland Fire on Thursday, head coach Becky Hammon secured her third WNBA All-Star berth as a coach. 

Hammon will join Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve on the sidelines of Chicago’s United Center on Saturday, July 25. The decorated coaching duo will lead teams selected by honorary general managers, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon, as part of the league’s 30th season celebration. 

Hammon and Reeve earned the honors due to the Aces and the Lynx being tied atop the standings at 16-6.

The Aces used their red-hot road form (10-2) to punch Hammon’s ticket to the Windy City, picking up their 10th away victory of the year against the expansion Fire. 

Four-time MVP and now eight-time All-Star A’ja Wilson led Vegas in her return from a three-game injury absence, posting a double-double of 32 points and 10 rebounds. She added two steals and two blocks. Jackie Young, celebrating her fifth All-Star selection, flashed her versatility with 19 points and 11 assists. 

Reeve will be coaching in the All-Star game for the fifth time in her career. She is the longest-tenured WNBA coach with 17 seasons and four titles in Minnesota under her belt. Hammon and her Aces are responsible for three of the last four championships. 

Reeve became the winningest regular-season coach in league history with her 380th victory on Wednesday when the Lynx defeated Connecticut 86-80. Minnesota joins the Aces in first place in the standings despite being without star forward Napheesa Collier all season. 

However, the Lynx will still have three more representatives in the game with rookie sensation Olivia Miles, Courtney Williams, and Natasha Howard all selected. Wilson, Miles, and Howard will start. Young and Williams are reserves. 

The Aces will close out their pre-All-Star schedule back at ‘The House’ this weekend with a back-to-back against the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 10 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIL

MIL

-1.5

+106

O 8

PIT

PIT

+1.5

-124

U 8

Jul 10 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

-1.5

+102

O 8.5

DET

DET

+1.5

-120

U 8.5

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