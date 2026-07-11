Sparks beat Sky for second straight 100-Point performance

LOS ANGELES — After putting together one of their best offensive performances of the season on Wednesday night against the Indiana Fever, the Los Angeles Sparks showed it wasn't a one-game fluke.

Behind another balanced scoring effort, a season-high 32 assists, and a dominant fourth quarter, the Sparks defeated the Chicago Sky 102-87 on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena. All five starters scored in double figures as Los Angeles topped the 100-point mark for the second straight game and picked up another important win before heading out on the road.

First Quarter

The Sparks came out with plenty of energy. Dearica Hamby opened the scoring with an and-one finish, and Los Angeles immediately started pushing the pace. The ball was moving from side to side, creating open looks early, while Erica Wheeler knocked down a three to keep the offense rolling.

Chicago answered right back behind Kamilla Cardoso, who established herself in the paint from the opening minutes. Los Angeles Native and Sky rookie Gabriela Jaquez also gave the Sky a boost off the bench with nine first-quarter points, helping keep the game close in what quickly turned into an offensive battle.

Despite shooting well, Los Angeles trailed 29-28 to the Sky.

Second Quarter

The Sparks found another gear to start the second. Ariel Atkins opened the quarter with a three-pointer and looked extremely confident shooting. Wheeler continued to control the offense, finding teammates while also creating her own scoring opportunities.

The defense also started to make an impact. Atkins came up with a steal that led to easy points, and the trio of Atkins, Wheeler, and Nneka Ogwumike helped the Sparks take control before halftime.

By the break, Los Angeles had built a 53-48 lead thanks to efficient offense and unselfish basketball.

The Sparks finished the night with a season-high 32 assists, something head coach Lynne Roberts said has been a point of emphasis all year.

"It's been emphasized all season," Roberts said. "It's good that we're starting to figure it out. The ball's moving, everybody's involved, and it's becoming about getting the win instead of one person getting the bucket. That's the mentality of great teams."

Third Quarter

Chicago wasn't ready to go away. The Sky stayed within striking distance throughout the third quarter, but every time they started to build momentum, the Sparks had an answer.

Atkins attacked the basket for a tough finish before Rae Burrell knocked down a step-back three. Early fouls slowed the pace, but Los Angeles continued making winning plays defensively. Atkins came away with another steal, and with contributions from every starter, the Sparks kept their lead intact.

The Sky trimmed the deficit late in the quarter, but Los Angeles still carried a 73-70 advantage into the final 10 minutes.

Fourth Quarter

The Sparks left little doubt down the stretch. Emma Cannon gave Los Angeles a huge lift off the bench with her energy and physicality, while Burrell and Ogwumike each hit daggers as the lead quickly grew. Chicago tried to respond, but the Sparks never lost control.

Ogwumike added another milestone to her Hall of Fame resume, becoming just the fifth player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 career field goals while also moving into the franchise's top five in career assists.

Los Angeles outscored Chicago 29-17 in the fourth quarter to seal the 102-87 victory.

"I thought in the first quarter we were a little loose defensively," Roberts said. "But after that, I thought we responded really well. We made some adjustments at halftime, and the players bought into it. That's what allowed us to finish the game the way we did."

Atkins, who finished with a season-high scoring performance, said the biggest difference was the confidence the group showed when Chicago made its late push.

"Obviously, it feels good to see shots go in," Atkins said. "But it feels even better when we're all playing well together."

Burrell said the Sparks are beginning to build momentum after consecutive strong performances.

"I feel like that fire is going to keep burning and building on the last game," Burrell said. "Emma was huge for us having that aggression coming off the bench."

Roberts echoed that sentiment, praising Cannon's impact in limited minutes.

"Emma Cannon was great," Roberts said. "I couldn't be happier for her. She gave us great minutes, and that's what we need from our bench."

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For the second game in a row, the Sparks looked connected on both ends of the floor. The offense flowed naturally, the defense tightened as the game went on, and when the fourth quarter arrived, Los Angeles looked every bit like the team that's finally beginning to find its identity halfway through the season.