A’ja Wilson’s WNBA experience to be featured in new ESPN docuseries

The life of Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson has been nothing short of extraordinary on the court, but those looking for a glimpse off of it will get their opportunity.

On July 24, during the All-Star weekend commemorating 30 years of the WNBA, ESPN announced that they will premiere Life In The W, an original docuseries following Wilson, as well as the Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier and the Phoenix Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner, as they navigate through the rigors of the WNBA season.

“A lot of people see what we do on the court, but this is a chance to show everything that comes with it: the work, the sacrifice, the joy, and the sisterhood,” said Wilson in a statement. “I'm so proud to be part of this project and allow viewers to connect with who we are beyond basketball.”

Life In The W, which is produced by LeBron James’ athletics-focused production company UNINTERRUPED, aims to provide viewers with the pressures facing three of the WNBA’s top stars not only during the season, but as the league and women’s sports in general undergo a surge in popularity amidst record-breaking attendance and viewership.

In conjunction with UNINTERRUPTED, Life In The W is also being produced by Cookie Jar and A Dream Studios, the in-house content and production studio of DICK’S Sporting Goods.

“True sports storytelling is about the human spirit behind the athlete," said Mark Rooks, BP of Creative, Sponsorship & Entertainment at DICK'S Sporting Goods and one of the executive producers of Life In The W alongside James.

“At Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, our mission is to elevate those voices, and collaborating with ESPN and UNINTERRUPTED on 'Life in the W' gives us a powerful opportunity to honor the women shaping the future of sports. DICK'S Sporting Goods remains deeply committed to investing in the WNBA and the athletes who are elevating it every day. By spotlighting the unique journeys of A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and DeWanna Bonner, this series captures the profound commitment and excellence defining not only these three leaders, but the entire community driving the game forward."

The first two episodes of the six-part series will premiere on ESPN2, with the remaining episodes being aired throughout the weekend. ESPN Select plan subscribers on the ESPN app will have access to all of the episodes, as well.