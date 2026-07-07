Aces’ Jackie Young joining A’ja Wilson in 2026 All-Star Game

As it turns out, A’ja Wilson will have a friendly face joining her in Chicago.

On Tuesday, the WNBA announced that Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young was officially designated a reserve for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, joining Wilson for the event on July 25.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Young has been named an All-Star dating back to 2022 (she was named an All-Star in 2024 as part of Team USA during the Olympics).

While Young’s scoring output has still been impressive at 16.4 points per game, her off-ball contributions have arguably been more so. This season, Young is averaging career highs with 6.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, the former of which is good for third-most in the WNBA. Young has also shot 94 percent from the free throw line, a mark good for her career best and third-highest in the league; she has not missed a free throw since June 25.

Young has put up double-digit points in all but three games this season, and is currently riding a six-game streak of scoring 15 points or more. Her current season-high mark is 29 points on June 8 against the Seattle Storm, while also putting up 31 against the New York Liberty in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game. Young also has at least five assists in all but five contests so far, as well as pair of double-doubles (June 11 against Portland, June 13 against Minnesota).

There is also a chance for head coach Becky Hammon to join the Aces’ two All-Stars, as the team is currently tied with the Minnesota Lynx for the leading record in the WNBA.