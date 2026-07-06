Sparks sign Martin to standard deal, waive draft pick Latson

LOS ANGELES — The Sparks made another move as they shuffle another one out of development into a standard deal.

Sparks sign Kate Martin to a standard contract. https://t.co/TBLRqGRrb9 pic.twitter.com/vJ4hl13TSA — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) July 6, 2026

And, unfortunately, that also meant someone had to be waived.

Martin was signed by the Sparks to a developmental contract on May 10 after she was surprisingly waived by the Valkyries.

"Kate has made a meaningful impact on our group both on and off the court," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She brings versatility on both ends of the floor, competes at a high level and consistently puts the team first. We’re excited to see her continue to grow."

She had nearly used all 12 games of her eligibility and with contracts becoming guaranteed on Tuesday, the Sparks had to decide about giving a standard roster spot to Martin.

That meant letting go of their second round draft pick Ta'Niya Latson, who fell to the Sparks at the 20th spot. But it didn't work out for Latson as fellow rookies Chance Gray and Jihyun Park passed her on the rotation. There's still a chance the Sparks could pick her back up for a developmental spot (now that it's open after Martin's move to the main roster) if she clears waivers.

Martin has played 10 games for the Sparks, averaging 2.6 points in under eight minutes per contest. She scored a season-high 11 points against the Toronto Tempo on May 17th. Martin was chosen by the Las Vegas Aces 18th overall in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. She was then picked up by the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft. Martin played a season there and then she was released right before the 2026 season.

Latson appeared in 10 games, averaging 1.8 points in five minutes of play per game.