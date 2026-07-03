Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
WNBA · 1 hour ago

No surprises here: A’ja Wilson goes back-to-back with Player of the Month

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

A’ja Wilson has never seen a piece of women’s basketball history that she has not wanted to play a factor in.

The amount of accolades Wilson already has for her career is remarkable on their own. The only four-time WNBA MVP in league history, Wilson has smashed records and blazed a trail for everyone else with her outstanding play.

On July 3, Wilson continued to cement herself into the record books by extending her league record of WNBA Player of the Month awards, securing the honor for June 2026 for the 15th time in her career.

It is the fourth time that Wilson has won the award in consecutive months after also winning the award in May (August-September 2020, June-August 2023, May-July 2024).

During a 9-2 month of June for the Las Vegas Aces, Wilson lead all players with 26.5 points per game and finished third with 10.3 rebounds. She also averaged 2.9 assists, two steals and 1.8 blocks per game, as well as a 52.6 shooting percentage and 81.6 free throw percentage.

Throughout the month, Wilson has lead the way with eight 20-point outings (including five 30-point games) and six double-doubles where she scored at least 20 points.

Wilson’s month came to an unfortunate early end after sustaining a right leg injury against the Chicago Sky on June 28 that kept her out of the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game against the New York Liberty.

The Aces superstar was named an All-Star starter for the seventh time in her career on Thursday, and the accolades keep rolling in.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 3 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
STL

STL

+1.5

+108

O 10.5

CHC

CHC

-1.5

-126

U 10.5

Jul 3 6:45 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+130

O 9.5

WSH

WSH

-1.5

-154

U 9.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 2 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 2 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

MLB Cy Young Race: Misiorowski vs. Sanchez - Who Will Win?
MLB · 6 days ago
MLB Cy Young Race: Misiorowski vs. Sanchez - Who Will Win?
Analyzing American League MVP Odds and Major Contenders
MLB · 2 weeks ago
Analyzing American League MVP Odds and Major Contenders
2026 NL Cy Young Odds: Misiorowski Running Away With It?
MLB · 2 weeks ago
2026 NL Cy Young Odds: Misiorowski Running Away With It?
White Sox Surprising Season: Overcoming Injuries and Expectations
MLB · 2 weeks ago
White Sox Surprising Season: Overcoming Injuries and Expectations
Phillies' Playoff Hopes: Can They Turn It Around This Season?
MLB · 2 weeks ago
Phillies' Playoff Hopes: Can They Turn It Around This Season?