No surprises here: A’ja Wilson goes back-to-back with Player of the Month

A’ja Wilson has never seen a piece of women’s basketball history that she has not wanted to play a factor in.

The amount of accolades Wilson already has for her career is remarkable on their own. The only four-time WNBA MVP in league history, Wilson has smashed records and blazed a trail for everyone else with her outstanding play.

On July 3, Wilson continued to cement herself into the record books by extending her league record of WNBA Player of the Month awards, securing the honor for June 2026 for the 15th time in her career.

It is the fourth time that Wilson has won the award in consecutive months after also winning the award in May (August-September 2020, June-August 2023, May-July 2024).

During a 9-2 month of June for the Las Vegas Aces, Wilson lead all players with 26.5 points per game and finished third with 10.3 rebounds. She also averaged 2.9 assists, two steals and 1.8 blocks per game, as well as a 52.6 shooting percentage and 81.6 free throw percentage.

Throughout the month, Wilson has lead the way with eight 20-point outings (including five 30-point games) and six double-doubles where she scored at least 20 points.

Wilson’s month came to an unfortunate early end after sustaining a right leg injury against the Chicago Sky on June 28 that kept her out of the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game against the New York Liberty.

The Aces superstar was named an All-Star starter for the seventh time in her career on Thursday, and the accolades keep rolling in.