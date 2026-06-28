Offensive explosion propels Aces to victory in Commissioner’s Cup tune-up against Sky

With the New York Liberty on the docket for the Commissioner’s Cup Final, the Las Vegas Aces had one last task at hand before the big game to decide the first-ever two-time winner.

What no one saw coming, however, was the Fourth of July fireworks being on full display a week early at the United Center.

Despite the Chicago Sky pushing back on numerous occasions, the Aces were able to get just enough separation to avoid the trap game and secure a 107-99 victory.

A’ll-a’round greatness

It took a little bit of time for A’ja Wilson to get herself going against the Sky, but there was no looking back when the switch turned on.

The four-time MVP proved exactly why she is in the running to secure a fifth award this season, dominating to the tune of 30 points and 15 rebounds. Even more impressive was that Wilson continued to stay active on the defensive side of the court, securing four steals and landing three of the Aces’ four blocks. Wilson did cede some control of the offense to Jackie Young (28 points, eight assists) during the second quarter and left the game briefly after rolling her left ankle in the fourth, but the two would eventually get their synergy going and keep their team out in front.

Chenn-do attitude

The Aces would receive some good news on the injury front, as Chennedy Carter made her return to the lineup after missing five games due to illness.

Right away, Carter seamlessly returned to her role as the sixth woman, providing microwave offense from the bench. She continued to show her fearlessness in driving towards the basket and staying active on both ends of the court, finishing her first game back with 11 points to lead the Aces’ bench. She only played 15 minutes (Jewell Loyd would lead all bench players with 27 minutes played), but Carter’s success in her return should mean a more expanded role as she gets back in the flow of the season.

Press the issue

While the Aces had stretches of dominance on defense, the Sky were able to push themselves back into a menacing position in the fourth quarter.

Despite the Sky getting the Aces in foul trouble (NaLyssa Smith only played 13 minutes due to getting five personal fouls), they were never able to capitalize on the opportunities. Skylar Diggins was the guiltiest party by going only one-for-five on her chances from the charity stripe, while Azura Stevens, Natasha Cloud, Elizabeth Williams and even Courtney Vandersloot would all leave points on the table. If those chances convert, the Sky would have pulled off a massive comeback, so Becky Hammon has some work to do in the coming days to get their defense back on track in preparation for Tuesday against the Liberty.