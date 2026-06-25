Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike reelected to fourth term as WNBPA President

NEW YORK — Madame President is here to stay.

The WNBPA (Women's National Basketball Players' Association) will continue to have Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike as their President as the players re-elected her to a fourth term.

Ogwumike has overseen Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations as President twice. The WNBA and its players ratified a CBA in 2020 and then another one last March, which was described as "transformational."

“Together, we’ve built one of the most influential unions in sports and we’re just getting started,” Ogwumike said. “As I begin my fourth term as President and as we enter this historic new chapter under our transformational CBA, I am energized to continue fighting for the players, advancing our collective vision, and ensuring that the generations who follow us inherit an even stronger league and union than the one we have today.”

Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx was elected as the First Vice-President for the union.

“I believe in the power of collective leadership and the responsibility we have to advocate for every player in our league,” Collier said. “The WNBPA has played a critical role in advancing player rights, improving working conditions, and strengthening the future of women’s basketball. And I would be honored to help continue that work.”

Collier famously criticized WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in her exit interview last season for its leadership.

"Our leadership's answer to being held accountable is to suppress everyone's voices by handing out fines," Collier said at the time. "I'm not concerned about a fine, I'm concerned about the future of our sport. At some point, everyone deserves to hear the truth from someone who I hope has earned the benefit of the doubt to fight for what is right and fair for our athletes and our fans.

"We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world but right now, we have the worst leadership in the world. If I didn't know exactly what the job entailed, maybe I wouldn't feel this way, but unfortunately for them, I do. We serve a league that has shown they think championship coaches and Hall of Fame players are dispensable and that's fine. It's professional sports but I will not stand quietly by and allow different standards to be applied at the league level."

Ogwumike has been President of the WNBPA since 2016. Her fourth term will last three years. As for Collier, it is her first term as WNBPA First Vice-President. Her term will also last three years. She replaces Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, who chose not to run.