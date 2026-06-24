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WNBA · 10 minutes ago

Sparks lose star guard Kelsey Plum for at least four weeks with lower left leg injury

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks suffered a significant blow to their playoff hopes Wednesday when the team announced that star guard Kelsey Plum will be sidelined with a lower left leg injury and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The Sparks did not disclose the exact nature of the injury, stating only that Plum is out indefinitely and that further updates will be provided as appropriate.

The injury sidelines one of the WNBA's premier guards and comes at a difficult time for a Sparks team that has battled injuries throughout the season. Plum had already missed games earlier this year after suffering an ankle injury in practice and had been managing lower-leg issues in recent weeks. forcing the Sparks to rely heavily on veterans Dearica Hamby, Nneka Ogwumike, Ariel Atkins and Erica Wheeler to keep the team competitive.  also creating opportunities for teammates has made her one of the most difficult guards to defend in the league.  a victory that showcased the team's depth and determination even on a night when Plum was limited offensively.

Still, replacing Plum's production will be no easy task. Guards Wheeler, Atkins, Chance Gray and the rest of the Sparks' backcourt are expected to assume larger roles while Plum recovers. The organization will now hope that its star guard can return later this summer as Los Angeles attempts to remain in the playoff race.

For now, the Sparks will move forward without one of the biggest names in the WNBA, knowing that the next month could play a major role in determining the trajectory of their season.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 24 2:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

-1.5

-112

O 8.5

CWS

CWS

+1.5

-104

U 8.5

Jun 24 3:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BOS

BOS

-1.5

-162

O 11

COL

COL

+1.5

+136

U 11

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