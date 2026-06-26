Ranking The Top 15 WNBA Players Right Now

11. Brittney Sykes, G, Toronto Tempo
Building an expansion franchise from scratch is supposed to be painful, but Brittney Sykes didn't get the memo. As the tone-setter for the inaugural Toronto Tempo (7-5), Sykes is shouldering a massive two-way workload, attacking downhill with relentless aggression to the tune of 21.6 points per game. Yes, her shooting splits (40.7% from the field, 25.9% from deep) show the strain of being a primary option. But Sykes' sheer volume, elite defensive edge, and ability to keep a brand-new team immediately competitive make her top-11 status undeniable.
2026 Stats
- Points: 20.1 PPG
- Rebounds: 3.8 RPG
- Assists: 3.5 APG
- Steals: 1.3 SPG
- Blocks: 0.5 BPG
Stats from before play on June 25