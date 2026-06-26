Ranking The Top 15 WNBA Players Right Now

1. A'ja Wilson, C, Las Vegas Aces

Death, taxes, and A'ja Wilson dominating the WNBA. The four-time MVP remains the undisputed gold standard, sitting tops in both scoring and blocks while anchoring a 9-3 Aces squad. But the truly terrifying part for the rest of the league? Wilson has seemingly weaponized her three-point touch, shooting a blistering 55.2% from downtown on 2.4 attempts per contest. Taking an already unguardable interior force and giving her range has created a math problem that no defense in basketball can solve.

2026 Stats

Points: 25.1 PPG

25.1 PPG Rebounds: 9.1 RPG

9.1 RPG Assists: 3.2 APG

3.2 APG Steals: 1.5 SPG

1.5 SPG Blocks: 2.1 BPG

Stats from before play on June 25